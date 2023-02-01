ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD Chief says man who 'violently assaulted' pregnant woman shouldn't have been out on bond after gas station robbery, police chase

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man who was out on bond for a December armed robbery that left a young woman in critical condition has been arrested again, this time for “violently assaulting” a pregnant woman.

Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested on Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference Tuesday.

But, he shouldn’t have been out of custody to begin with, “given the nature of his initial crime,” White said.

“He should not have been allowed back on our streets to victimize another person in our community,” White said.

Hudson was first arrested for allegedly choking and shooting 19-year-old Kyla Moore at a gas station near Davison and Livernois, then leading police on a chase that ended in Monroe County on Dec. 21.

The victim was left in critical condition and has had four surgeries after the bullet hit her lungs, according to her mother, Keta Moore.

Hudson was charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to murder, with bond set at $1 million. But he was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond on Jan. 11 after it was lowered in a bond redetermination hearing in late December. He was ordered to wear a GPS tether.

On Tuesday White didn’t discuss the details of the alleged assault that led to his latest arrest, but said the woman was in serious condition.

“We continue to gather information, but we’ve got enough to present a strong case,” White said.

An emergency hearing to revoke Hudson's bond has been scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to the Detroit News.

Dottie
4d ago

The judges who allow these criminals back on the streets should be held accountable too.

Rhonda Jackson
3d ago

it common for the justice system to release criminals on bond. later screaming it was wrong for us to release them on bond. we're so sorry for your loss. pitiful

