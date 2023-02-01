ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX Debtors Seek Dismissal of Turkish Entities in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings

By Valentina Pop, Henry Foy in Brussels
wealthinsidermag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fortune

The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
wealthinsidermag.com

Charlie Munger Urges US Government to Ban Crypto Like China Has Done

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, has urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies like China has done. “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house,” he stressed.
wealthinsidermag.com

Experts Predict Future Regulation of Crypto Exchanges by 2025, With Split Opinion on Similarity to Traditional Finance

Following finder.com’s reports on bitcoin and ethereum predictions, the product comparison site polled 56 specialists in the fintech and cryptocurrency industry to gauge their thoughts on future regulation of crypto exchanges. The experts predict that virtual currency trading platforms will be regulated, but not until 2025 or 2030. When regulation does occur, 76% of Finder’s panelists expect the trading platforms to be treated similarly to traditional financial institutions.
wealthinsidermag.com

Binance Returns to Korean Crypto Market — Invests in Troubled Exchange Gopax

Binance has returned to the South Korean cryptocurrency market after two years with a “meaningful” investment in a local, licensed crypto exchange. Gopax fell into trouble following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the bankruptcy filing of crypto lender Genesis Global. Binance Invests in Troubled Korean Crypto...
wealthinsidermag.com

People under domestic violence orders can own guns -U.S. appeals court rules

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declared unconstitutional a federal law making it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms. The decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court ruling last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home.
