wealthinsidermag.com

Charlie Munger Urges US Government to Ban Crypto Like China Has Done

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, has urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies like China has done. “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house,” he stressed.
Binance Returns to Korean Crypto Market — Invests in Troubled Exchange Gopax

Binance has returned to the South Korean cryptocurrency market after two years with a “meaningful” investment in a local, licensed crypto exchange. Gopax fell into trouble following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the bankruptcy filing of crypto lender Genesis Global. Binance Invests in Troubled Korean Crypto...
Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares gain on better-than-expected quarterly profit

Sony Group Corp. shares 6758, +4.70% gained Friday morning after its third-quarter net profit beat analysts’ expectations and the company raised its fiscal year net-profit forecast. Shares were recently 4.8% higher at 12,045 yen ($93.58) after rising as much as 5.8% earlier. The company said Thursday after market close...
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI bounces back in January

A private gauge of China’s service-sector activity bounced back in January to expansionary territory, signaling a quick economic recovery following Beijing’s removal of its stringent COVID-19 containment regime in December. The Caixin China Services purchasing managers index rose to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December, said Caixin...

