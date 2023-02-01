ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlie Munger Urges US Government to Ban Crypto Like China Has Done

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, has urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies like China has done. “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house,” he stressed.
Uzbekistan Collects Over $300,000 From Crypto Sector

While operations with digital assets are not taxed in Uzbekistan, the government is receiving a growing amount of revenues from the industry. The increase in budget receipts has been attributed to the licensing regime and the introduction of fees for crypto companies. Crypto Exchange in Uzbekistan Pays Over $10,000 a...
Experts Predict Future Regulation of Crypto Exchanges by 2025, With Split Opinion on Similarity to Traditional Finance

Following finder.com’s reports on bitcoin and ethereum predictions, the product comparison site polled 56 specialists in the fintech and cryptocurrency industry to gauge their thoughts on future regulation of crypto exchanges. The experts predict that virtual currency trading platforms will be regulated, but not until 2025 or 2030. When regulation does occur, 76% of Finder’s panelists expect the trading platforms to be treated similarly to traditional financial institutions.
