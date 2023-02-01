Read full article on original website
Related
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
Actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before the 'Rust' shooting death
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer claims she was 'stretched too thin'
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, said his client was 'stretched too thin' and had asked for more time to focus on her armorer duties but was denied.
How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set shooting during the filming of 'Rust.' Here's how long he could spend behind bars.
‘They’re Gonna Have a Hard Time Getting a Conviction’: Dan Abrams Skeptical of Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
Criminal charges will soon be filed over the shooting on the set of the western film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, a prosecutor in New Mexico announced Thursday. Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face over a year behind bars on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
WKRC
Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'
(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
Mass Shooter Reveals Motive for Half Moon Bay Killings
The shooter responsible for the deaths of seven people in Half Moon Bay, a small town just south of San Francisco, has revealed his motive for the killings in his first interview from the San Mateo County Jail. Speaking with NBC’s Janelle Wang in Mandarin, Chunli Zhao, who doesn’t speak English, admitted he carried out the shootings because he was frustrated after enduring years of bullying and long hours at the farm he later scarred with gunfire. He worked from the early morning until sometimes 9 p.m. at night, and despite being paid for it, his complaints were ignored by...
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities. Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying...
The 'Very Surprising' Precaution Bryan Kohberger Didn't Take: Dershowitz
Attorney Alan Dershowitz said there is "no accounting for the stupidity of people" when it comes to committing crimes.
NBC Los Angeles
Trial Begins in 2018 Torture, Killing of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
A prosecutor told a judge Wednesday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear...
Alec Baldwin, I get you — it's time to call bull on those who say guns are safe
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach understands Alec Baldwin, at least a little. At least his stunned, nauseated reaction after he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming "Rust" in October 2021. Sternbach, too, has felt sick this week, as tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay enveloped us. "In both cases, the people in charge of the deadly weapons all claim that the guns were stored or handled properly," she writes. "They are positive no one was in danger. Well, isn't it time to call bull?"
buzzfeednews.com
The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder
The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
Four Suspects Charged in Alleged Rape of LSU Sophomore Minutes Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car
Four male suspects in Louisiana have been arrested on rape-related charges in connection with the investigation into the death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who left a bar with the suspects and was fatally struck by a car a short while later. Authorities say Brooks — who had a blood-alcohol level about four times the legal limit to drive – had sex with two of the suspects, according to alleged statements, and was then left alone to wander the streets before she was killed in the crash.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Alec Baldwin's defense team will 'attack' producer argument given by prosecution: Legal experts weigh in
Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter. Fox News Digital spoke to legal experts about the evidence gathered against the actor in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
newsnationnow.com
What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?
(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
Why Alec Baldwin May Have A ‘Difficult’ Time Defeating Manslaughter Charges: Lawyer Explains (Exclusive)
Alec Baldwin, 64. was criminally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021. New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released the shocking charges in a press release today, more than one year after the fatal shooting occurred. The release stated that, for the first charge, the sentence would include 18 months in prison with an additional $5,000 fine. However, according to the DA’s release, the second charge against Alec carries a mandatory five years in jail. HollywoodLife spoke to Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma, founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers, who told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview why Alec’s decision to speak out about this over the past year may actually hurt his chances of defeating these charges.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials
The woman admitted to making the ricin in her Quebec home and mailing it to then-President Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials in 2020.
iheart.com
Florida Man Bites Head Off Girlfriend's Python During Domestic Dispute
A Florida man was recently arrested and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly bit the head off his girlfriend's python during a domestic dispute. According to CBS Miami, police arrived at the apartment and heard a woman screaming for them to "just kick the door in." When they tried...
Comments / 1