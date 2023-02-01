Alec Baldwin, 64. was criminally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021. New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released the shocking charges in a press release today, more than one year after the fatal shooting occurred. The release stated that, for the first charge, the sentence would include 18 months in prison with an additional $5,000 fine. However, according to the DA’s release, the second charge against Alec carries a mandatory five years in jail. HollywoodLife spoke to Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma, founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers, who told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview why Alec’s decision to speak out about this over the past year may actually hurt his chances of defeating these charges.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO