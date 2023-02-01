Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
wealthinsidermag.com
Binance Returns to Korean Crypto Market — Invests in Troubled Exchange Gopax
Binance has returned to the South Korean cryptocurrency market after two years with a “meaningful” investment in a local, licensed crypto exchange. Gopax fell into trouble following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the bankruptcy filing of crypto lender Genesis Global. Binance Invests in Troubled Korean Crypto...
wealthinsidermag.com
Smart Contract Token Market Soars to $332 Billion; Defi Value Reaches High Not Seen Since FTX Collapse
The smart contract token economy rose 5.6% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, reaching $332 billion. Additionally, the value locked in decentralized finance (defi) increased to nearly $50 billion, a record high not seen since the collapse of FTX. Smart Contract Economy and Defi TVL Bounces Back. On Thursday, Feb....
wealthinsidermag.com
Charlie Munger Urges US Government to Ban Crypto Like China Has Done
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, has urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies like China has done. “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house,” he stressed.
wealthinsidermag.com
Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding...
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares gain on better-than-expected quarterly profit
Sony Group Corp. shares 6758, +4.70% gained Friday morning after its third-quarter net profit beat analysts’ expectations and the company raised its fiscal year net-profit forecast. Shares were recently 4.8% higher at 12,045 yen ($93.58) after rising as much as 5.8% earlier. The company said Thursday after market close...
wealthinsidermag.com
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI bounces back in January
A private gauge of China’s service-sector activity bounced back in January to expansionary territory, signaling a quick economic recovery following Beijing’s removal of its stringent COVID-19 containment regime in December. The Caixin China Services purchasing managers index rose to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December, said Caixin...
wealthinsidermag.com
Hackers Stole $3.8 Billion From Crypto Firms in 2022, Says Chainalysis
Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis says 2022 was “the biggest year ever for crypto hacking,” with $3.8 billion stolen from cryptocurrency businesses. The firm added that decentralized finance (defi) protocol hacks accounted for 82.1% of all cryptocurrency stolen by hackers during the year. Crypto Hacking Hit Record High in...
wealthinsidermag.com
The 15 Most Stable U.S. Housing Markets
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. The red-hot pandemic housing market has finally cooled in recent months. Due to actions by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, mortgage rates have more than doubled from the historic lows seen in 2021. As a result, home sales have...
