Ethereum to Reach Peak of $2,474 Per Token in 2023, Finder’s Survey of Crypto and Fintech Experts Reveals

NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) to Outperform Bitcoin in ‘Revenge Pump’, Says Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Bear Market Bottom
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) is set to outperform the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) in the near future in what a popular cryptocurrency analyst called a “rage pump.”. The pseudonymous analyst, known as Smart Contractor on social media, is well-known for accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 3
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Friday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,357 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
coinjournal.net
MicroStrategy BTC paper loss hit $1.3B but no plans to stop trading bitcoin
MicroStrategy registered $34 million in its first-ever bitcoin sale. The company registered a paper loss of over 1 billion in 2022. MicroStrategy made its first bitcoin purchase in August 2020. Despite making a paper loss of about $1.3 billion in 2022, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, Andrew Kang, said that the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Proponent Roger Ver Sued, Litecoin (LTC) Surpasses Ethereum’s Number Of Unique Addresses, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines 3700% Brighter
While there are many cryptocurrencies in the market, only a few of them have been able to post positive growth momentum. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are the three tokens that have been in the limelight lately. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Remains Unaffected by Roger Ver Controversy.
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Just Added Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Coinbase has been making headlines a lot lately, and this is a trend that seems to continue. Check out the latest news involving the crypto exchange below. Coinbase added Ethereum staking altcoin to listing roadmap. It’s been just revealed that the exchange has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH)...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cronos (CRO) – The Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now
Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.
investing.com
Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum
© Reuters Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Glassnode shows whale participation is fading away for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Number of ETH addresses holding up to 1,000 coins and above reached a one-month low. Whales are taking profit from recent market rallies. On-chain analysis platform, Glassnode shows...
u.today
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
wealthinsidermag.com
Uzbekistan Collects Over $300,000 From Crypto Sector
While operations with digital assets are not taxed in Uzbekistan, the government is receiving a growing amount of revenues from the industry. The increase in budget receipts has been attributed to the licensing regime and the introduction of fees for crypto companies. Crypto Exchange in Uzbekistan Pays Over $10,000 a...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
