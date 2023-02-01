ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
dailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
astaga.com

What’s Driving SHIB Metaverse Tokens Massive Price Surge

Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu Metaverse cash, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge Killer (LEASH), and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) worth surge over the previous 24 hours has managed to deliver confidence again in meme crypto group. The cumulative meme tokens cap has jumped by 7% over the previous day to face at $21.3 billion.
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
wealthinsidermag.com

Sberbank Set to Launch Decentralized Finance Platform Based on Ethereum

A recent report details that Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, plans to launch a decentralized finance (defi) platform in May. Konstantin Klimenko, product director of Sberbank’s blockchain laboratory, said that open testing will begin in March. Sberbank’s Defi Platform to Enable Large-Scale Commercial Operations. According to a...
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
u.today

Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

