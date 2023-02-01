Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
dailyhodl.com
Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau
Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
‘Disneyland is over’: ‘The Black Swan’ author says the easy money era is over and compares Bitcoin to a ‘tumor’
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who wrote "The Black Swan," said it will be many years before market conditions normalize and stock valuations bottom out.
Motley Fool
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
astaga.com
What’s Driving SHIB Metaverse Tokens Massive Price Surge
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu Metaverse cash, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge Killer (LEASH), and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) worth surge over the previous 24 hours has managed to deliver confidence again in meme crypto group. The cumulative meme tokens cap has jumped by 7% over the previous day to face at $21.3 billion.
Cathie Wood is still a Bitcoin evangelist but she’s getting candid about what she got wrong: ‘We tempered a few assumptions’
The ARK Invest CEO admitted she thought more companies and governments would be holding Bitcoin by now.
Dogecoin superfans push meme coin to 2-month high as Elon Musk considers crypto payments for Twitter
The token was up as much as 8% over the past 24 hours.
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
wealthinsidermag.com
Sberbank Set to Launch Decentralized Finance Platform Based on Ethereum
A recent report details that Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, plans to launch a decentralized finance (defi) platform in May. Konstantin Klimenko, product director of Sberbank’s blockchain laboratory, said that open testing will begin in March. Sberbank’s Defi Platform to Enable Large-Scale Commercial Operations. According to a...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
u.today
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
