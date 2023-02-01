Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI bounces back in January
A private gauge of China’s service-sector activity bounced back in January to expansionary territory, signaling a quick economic recovery following Beijing’s removal of its stringent COVID-19 containment regime in December. The Caixin China Services purchasing managers index rose to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December, said Caixin...
Charlie Munger Urges US Government to Ban Crypto Like China Has Done
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, has urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies like China has done. “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house,” he stressed.
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares gain on better-than-expected quarterly profit
Sony Group Corp. shares 6758, +4.70% gained Friday morning after its third-quarter net profit beat analysts’ expectations and the company raised its fiscal year net-profit forecast. Shares were recently 4.8% higher at 12,045 yen ($93.58) after rising as much as 5.8% earlier. The company said Thursday after market close...
Smart Contract Token Market Soars to $332 Billion; Defi Value Reaches High Not Seen Since FTX Collapse
The smart contract token economy rose 5.6% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, reaching $332 billion. Additionally, the value locked in decentralized finance (defi) increased to nearly $50 billion, a record high not seen since the collapse of FTX. Smart Contract Economy and Defi TVL Bounces Back. On Thursday, Feb....
Experts Predict Future Regulation of Crypto Exchanges by 2025, With Split Opinion on Similarity to Traditional Finance
Following finder.com’s reports on bitcoin and ethereum predictions, the product comparison site polled 56 specialists in the fintech and cryptocurrency industry to gauge their thoughts on future regulation of crypto exchanges. The experts predict that virtual currency trading platforms will be regulated, but not until 2025 or 2030. When regulation does occur, 76% of Finder’s panelists expect the trading platforms to be treated similarly to traditional financial institutions.
Binance Returns to Korean Crypto Market — Invests in Troubled Exchange Gopax
Binance has returned to the South Korean cryptocurrency market after two years with a “meaningful” investment in a local, licensed crypto exchange. Gopax fell into trouble following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the bankruptcy filing of crypto lender Genesis Global. Binance Invests in Troubled Korean Crypto...
China’s balloon over the U.S. seen as bold but clumsy espionage tactic
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China’s flight of a suspected surveillance balloon over the United States appears to mark a more aggressive – albeit puzzling – espionage tactic than relying on satellites and the theft of industrial and defense secrets, security experts said. Both the United States and China have...
