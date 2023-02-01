Earnings Results: Electronic Arts stock plunges more than 10% as mobile versions of popular games shelved amid cuts

Read full article on original website
: RH to restate quarterly results after errors in earnings-per-share calculations
RH, the retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware RH, -0.99% , said in a filing late Friday that it will restate per-share earnings results for several periods after it found mistakes in the way it accounted for some pretax losses related to debt payments. RH also updated its fiscal 2022...
Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares gain on better-than-expected quarterly profit
Sony Group Corp. shares 6758, +4.70% gained Friday morning after its third-quarter net profit beat analysts’ expectations and the company raised its fiscal year net-profit forecast. Shares were recently 4.8% higher at 12,045 yen ($93.58) after rising as much as 5.8% earlier. The company said Thursday after market close...
Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding...
Smart Contract Token Market Soars to $332 Billion; Defi Value Reaches High Not Seen Since FTX Collapse
The smart contract token economy rose 5.6% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, reaching $332 billion. Additionally, the value locked in decentralized finance (defi) increased to nearly $50 billion, a record high not seen since the collapse of FTX. Smart Contract Economy and Defi TVL Bounces Back. On Thursday, Feb....
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
Binance Returns to Korean Crypto Market — Invests in Troubled Exchange Gopax
Binance has returned to the South Korean cryptocurrency market after two years with a “meaningful” investment in a local, licensed crypto exchange. Gopax fell into trouble following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the bankruptcy filing of crypto lender Genesis Global. Binance Invests in Troubled Korean Crypto...
