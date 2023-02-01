North Carolina man arrested after stabbing in Stillwater

A North Carolina man was arrested following a stabbing Monday evening in Stillwater, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD).

SPD said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a stabbing near S. Main St. and W. 4th. Ave. Officers treated the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The victim was later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

SPD learned that the suspect, Tyler Tannenbaum 25, of North Carolina, left the area before police arrived and was possibly going to a nearby home.

SPD said they found Tannenbaum at the home and told him to exit.

Once outside the home, SPD said Tannenbaum “failed to comply with officer commands,” and a Taser was used to subdue him. He was then taken into custody.

SPD also said a dead dog with multiple stab wounds was found in the home.

Tannenbaum is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, animal cruelty, and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, according to SPD.

