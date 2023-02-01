February school break day care, day camp options

PARK CITY, Utah — President’s Week break for Park City schools can create trouble for some local families. While schools are out for February Recess, local childcare options are sold out or blacked out for locals. Many parents with even part-time resort-related jobs have mandatory work schedules to accommodate predicted travel trends of out-of-town visitors whose families are simultaneously on school breaks.

Chances are, if families are not in that situation, they may be traveling out of town on vacation, thus unable to help with play dates of friends and neighbors that week. If grandma, grandpa, aunt, or uncle live somewhere other than Park City, it can feel like there are zero options.

Thankfully, here are some options:

President’s Week Adventure Camp (Monday-Friday or daily)

Register online in advance; limited availability; meets at the City Park Complex Building (not at the M.A.R.C.); ages 5 – 9; field trips to Salt Lake City zoo, planetarium, museum, karting, also Summit County swimming, sledding, ice skating; inquire about their sliding fee scale program; transportation provided to/from off-site venues and off-mountain activities.

February Break Camp (Monday-Friday or daily)

Register online in advance; age 4-6 group, age 6-8 group, age 9-12 group; coed; all take place at Basin Rec. Field house; arts and crafts, bounce houses, soccer, basketball, swimming; special early drop-off availability at 8 a.m. and special late pickup availability at 5 p.m. Find more information for scholarship eligibility and application here.

