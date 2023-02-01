ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bakersfield Now

Americans view government as nation's top problem, Gallup surveys find

(TND) — Americans view the government as the nation's top problem, according to Gallup surveys. That’s been the case for a while, but the dissatisfaction with the government increased in the most recent survey as Americans watched the House speaker vote drag out over days amid intraparty turmoil and classified documents turn up in the president’s private home.
Bakersfield Now

January jobs report shatters expectations, unemployment drops to 3.4%

WASHINGTON (TND) — The economy added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since 1969, according to Labor Department data released Friday morning. Job growth was widespread and especially strong in health care, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services. Despite high-profile...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Now

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W. Va., on moving into a new phase of the pandemic

WASHINGTON | TND — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W. Va., talks to The National Desk about moving into a new phase of the pandemic, on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership in the debt ceiling fight, and opposing new tax reporting rules under the American Rescue plan act. (those rules have since been delayed)
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Now

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

WASHINGTON (TND) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed an upcoming diplomatic trip to China a day after a Chinese balloon was spotted flying at high altitude over Montana, according to multiple reports. Montana is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at...
MONTANA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Biden admin proposes new environmental standards for gas stoves

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Energy (DOE) released a proposal for new standards related to consumer conventional cooking methods on Wednesday, not long after a heated controversy over a possible ban on gas stoves. The proposal is meant to determine technologically feasible avenues to achieve maximum improvement in...
WASHINGTON STATE

