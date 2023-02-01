Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Americans view government as nation's top problem, Gallup surveys find
(TND) — Americans view the government as the nation's top problem, according to Gallup surveys. That’s been the case for a while, but the dissatisfaction with the government increased in the most recent survey as Americans watched the House speaker vote drag out over days amid intraparty turmoil and classified documents turn up in the president’s private home.
Bakersfield Now
January jobs report shatters expectations, unemployment drops to 3.4%
WASHINGTON (TND) — The economy added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since 1969, according to Labor Department data released Friday morning. Job growth was widespread and especially strong in health care, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services. Despite high-profile...
Bakersfield Now
GOP subpoenas Biden admin over its potential targeting of parents at school board meetings
WASHINGTON (TND) — After repeated requests for information from the Biden administration seeking to uncover whether disgruntled parents at school board meetings were targeted by the government, the new GOP-led House Judiciary Committee has begun using its power to subpoena. Republicans are seeking to compel Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
Bakersfield Now
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W. Va., on moving into a new phase of the pandemic
WASHINGTON | TND — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W. Va., talks to The National Desk about moving into a new phase of the pandemic, on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership in the debt ceiling fight, and opposing new tax reporting rules under the American Rescue plan act. (those rules have since been delayed)
Bakersfield Now
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
WASHINGTON (TND) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed an upcoming diplomatic trip to China a day after a Chinese balloon was spotted flying at high altitude over Montana, according to multiple reports. Montana is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at...
Bakersfield Now
Classified document probes continue with FBI reportedly set to search Pence's home, office
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expected to search for classified material at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is in talks with Pence's legal team about scheduling the search in the coming days.
Bakersfield Now
Biden admin proposes new environmental standards for gas stoves
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Energy (DOE) released a proposal for new standards related to consumer conventional cooking methods on Wednesday, not long after a heated controversy over a possible ban on gas stoves. The proposal is meant to determine technologically feasible avenues to achieve maximum improvement in...
