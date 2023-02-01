Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night. She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”. – Brian Cage celebrates...
411mania.com
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
411mania.com
Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter
Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon. “Dixie and Billy,...
411mania.com
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 2.3.23
Commentators: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. Rampage continues to be a bit all over the place as you know most of the card/lineup in advance but it still feels like a show that could go in a bunch of different directions. That could be the case again this week as there is some star power with the Elite around to defend the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
MLW SuperFight ’23, TV Taping Spoilers
– MLW returned with SuperFight ’23 tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show also taped material for REELZ and MLW Fusion. Below are some results from the event, per PWInsider:. * Billie Starkz beat B3CCA. * No Ropes Catch Fight: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Alex...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
411mania.com
WWE News: Cody Rhodes On This Week’s After The Bell, Miz and Alexa Bliss Appearing on NBC Show
– Cody Rhodes is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the full episode below, described as follows:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
411mania.com
Hall’s Vengeance Day 2023 Review
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. NXT is back on the road for the first time since Stand & Deliver all the way back in the spring. That is something that could do a lot of good for NXT and the card is pretty stacked as well. We have a bunch of title matches here, capped off by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller inside a cage. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Overcomes the Odds, Retains Title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– The odds were stacked against her, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was able to retain her title against Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in tonight’s Triple Threat Match for the title. Roxanne Perez managed to overcome Jayne and Dolin attempting to get...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan The New Beginning in Sapporo – Night One 02.04.2023 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan The New Beginning in Sapporo – Night One 02.04.2023 Review. Great O-Khan submitted Oskar Leube in 7:25 (***) Ren Narita, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ryohei Oiwa submitted Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL in 9:36 (**¾) Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls...
411mania.com
Note On Rumored Lineup For This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
At this time, only three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The other confirmed bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title and Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the rest of the rumored card, including which matches are ‘locked in’ at this point. Those matches include:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
