Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Blinn women's basketball team cruises past Coastal Bend
BRENHAM — The fourth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team improved to 9-0 in Region XIV Conference play with an 84-53 victory overal Coastal Bend on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Hannah Humphrey hit six 3-pointers and led Blinn (21-1) with 26 points. Tiffany Tullis added 14, and Makayla Patterson...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team uses strong second half to get past College Station 65-57
Up six points with a minute to go, Rudder’s players heard a loud “Let’s go Rangers!” chant bellowed out from their fans at Cougar Gym as they drowned out College Station’s cheers on the opposite sideline. That encouragement from the Rudder faithful was needed for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team uses counterattacks to top College Station 2-1
Less than 24 hours after battling out a 4-2 win over Magnolia, A&M Consolidated head boys soccer coach Jarrod Southern knew he couldn’t push his players’ fatigued legs. The middle portion of Friday’s District 21-5A match against College Station would have to be a defensive battle of attrition. Then Consol used a counterattack to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Tigerland Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team tops Montgomery 3-2 for first district win of season
Three different Lady Cougars scored including Taylor Jennings with three minutes left to lift the College Station girls soccer team past Montgomery 3-2 on Thursday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. Kennedy Voitier and Olivia Feagan also scored for College Station, which improved to 1-2 in district. Jill Burns,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team drops home game to Hutto
HUTTO (20-10, 6-3) — Byron Piper 10, JJ Washington 13, Dylon Richardson 21, Zachary Hicks 11, Al Diaby 13, Peter Osagie-Aruya 2, Jaylen Parkinson 2, Brody Bujnoch 2. BRYAN (17-12, 3-5) — TJ Johnson 18, CJ Ellis 2, Zach Williams 4, Will Jefferson 4, Chris Maxey 13. Hutto...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team rolls past Owls for fourth sweep of season
HOUSTON — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team made quick work of Rice on Saturday, winning 7-0 in nonconference play at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Federica Trevisan and Sydney Berlin at No. 2 doubles.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team wins third straight district match
Carson Walter scored the game’s only goal, and A&M Consolidated’s defense and goalkeeper Reagan Lee made it stand for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Magnolia in District 21-5A girls soccer action Thursday at Tigerland Stadium. Walter scored off Lily Hickson’s crossing pass in the first half to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team fights back to force overtime, beats Rudder on Rich's 3
A&M Consolidated’s Zoe Rich came off the bench to hit back-to-back jump shots to lift the Lady Tigers to a 69-66 double-overtime victory over Rudder on Thursday night at The Armory in District 21-5A girls basketball play. Rich hit a 14-footer with 1 minute, 41 seconds left to pull...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team to host third-ranked Auburn on Saturday
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host third-ranked Auburn at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Yell Leaders will attend, and the first 50 fans will receive a free 50th anniversary of Title IX commemorative cross body bag. Auburn (6-1, 3-0) grabbed a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team bests A&M Consolidated 68-58 for first place in 21-5A
In the battle for sole possession of first place in District 21-5A, the Rudder Rangers boys basketball team triumphed over A&M Consolidated 68-58 on Thursday at Tiger Gym. With four games left in the district, Rudder (27-4, 9-1) is in the driver’s seat for the district championship. The win combined with the rest of Thursday’s district results guaranteed Rudder at least a playoff spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57
With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball gets a mulligan in trying to stop Reese, third-ranked LSU
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prides itself on taking away opponents’ top scorers. The Aggies failed miserably last month against LSU’s Angel Reese, who had 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in a 74-34 romp by the Tigers. The Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC) get a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's golf team to compete in UCF Challenge beginning Sunday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the UCF Challenge on Sunday through Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. A&M won the “Mo”Morial Invitational and the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup during the fall. Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup at the UCF Challenge.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes to improve free-throw shooting against Georgia
At 5-foot-11, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said a multi-hour bus ride can get uncomfortable for him quickly with minimal leg room let alone for college basketball players standing more than 6-foot tall. So the fact that Aggies’ travel plans got changed by the winter weather on Monday might...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
Comments / 0