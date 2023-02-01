Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Marathon Digital Holdings Sells Some of Its Bitcoin for the First Time
The cryptocurrency mining company Marathon Digital Holdings has sold part of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings for the first time in the last two years, making it the second biggest publicly-listed holder of Bitcoin. The firm reported in an update that was published on February 2 that throughout the month of...
blockchain.news
WisdomTree cryptocurrency funds lose value in fourth quarter
As a result of the protracted bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, the value of the digital asset assets managed by WisdomTree, a fund management company based in the United States, fell by a significant amount during the fourth quarter. The cryptocurrency funds managed by WisdomTree had a...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
blockchain.news
Binance Bans WazirX From Using Its Services
The ongoing dispute between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Zanmai, the operator behind the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, continues with a new blog post claiming that Binance is prohibiting WazirX from making use of its services. This is the latest development in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.
blockchain.news
Despite the attacker borrowing 100 million BEUR
The blockchain security company CertiK suggests that the amount of harm that was done to the decentralised protocol BonqDAO on February 1 may have been far less than what was previously believed. According to information provided by CertiK, the attacker started by taking out a loan for 100 million BEUR,...
blockchain.news
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has acknowledged a recent spate of third party scams
FTX, a defunct cryptocurrency exchange, has admitted that its clients have recently been targeted by a series of scams and frauds perpetrated by third parties. These schemes were designed to take advantage of the consumers' dire financial circumstances. On February 3, FTX issued a warning to its clients about recent...
blockchain.news
The Number of Crypto-Related Enforcement Actions in the United States Grows
According to a study that was just recently released by Solidus Labs, a company that specialises in blockchain risk monitoring, the number of enforcement actions in the United States that were associated to cryptocurrencies had a significant increase in 2022. This was reported by the company in a study that was just recently published. The data shown here was collected from a poll that was carried out in the year 2022. It has been alleged that the corporation notified them of this. The findings of the investigation made this point quite clear. Both state and federal agencies are now in the process of establishing new standards and guidelines for themselves to use as points of reference for the way in which they carry out their respective law enforcement responsibilities.
blockchain.news
Reliance Retail accept digital rupee at one store
Reliance Retail, one of the largest retail chains in India, has made an announcement stating that they have begun taking the digital rupee at one of their shop lines and have plans to roll out the implementation to all of their companies. According to a story published by Tech Crunch,...
blockchain.news
Everlend Finance, a Solana-based decentralized finance
Everlend Finance, the company behind the Solana decentralised finance (DeFi) system, is winding down its business activities and requesting that users remove their cash from the network. On February 1, the firm announced the decision through Twitter, explaining that while having "enough runway" to continue functioning, doing so would be...
blockchain.news
Russia largest bank is moving forward with the plan
Sberbank, the biggest bank in Russia, is pushing ahead with the plan to deploy its decentralised financing (DeFi) platform. The bank is now getting ready to test out the product within the next few months. The head of Sberbank's Blockchain Lab, Konstantin Klimenko, said on February 3 that the financial...
