Did you see the blue spiral in Hawaiʻi’s night sky?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawaiʻi’s night sky.

The blue spiral was captured by the Subaru Telescope that is on Mauna Kea.

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which owns the telescope, said the blue spiral was a navigation satellite that was launched by SpaceX.

The global-positioning satellite was launched into space on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for the United State Space Force.

