Did you see the blue spiral in Hawaiʻi’s night sky?

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawaiʻi’s night sky.

The blue spiral was captured by the Subaru Telescope that is on Mauna Kea.

The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, which owns the telescope, said the blue spiral was a navigation satellite that was launched by SpaceX.

The global-positioning satellite was launched into space on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for the United State Space Force.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

