The Detroit Lions have five picks within the first 82 selections of this year’s NFL draft, not to mention three late-round picks. Last year’s Senior Bowl produced six first-rounders and 106 players drafted overall. It’s an all-important stop on the way to the draft as the marquee all-star showcase in college football. MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to breakdown the week and five fits from this year’s Senior Bowl for the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO