Michigan hockey stays hot, hammers Wisconsin 7-4

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team scored 25 goals during its four-game win streak entering Saturday. It added seven more while extending the streak to five. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-8 Big Ten) scored five goals in the first period and rolled to a 7-4 victory over Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena, completing a two-game sweep against the Big Ten’s last-place team.
Michigan football sets date for spring game in Ann Arbor

A date is set for Michigan football’s annual spring game, and it’s earlier on the calendar again. The Wolverines’ open-to-the-public event at Michigan Stadium will take place on Saturday, April 1, the program announced Friday, and expected to serve as the culmination of the team’s yearly spring practice schedule. A two-team, “maize versus blue” format is planned again.
Michigan blasts Badgers for 4th straight win

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team entered Friday coming off its first Big Ten sweep of the season. It stayed hot against the conference’s last-place team. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (17-9-1, 9-8 Big Ten) dominated from start to finish, routing Wisconsin 6-2 at Yost Ice Arena. It was their fourth straight win as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan signing day takeaways

Michigan’s football program put the finishing touches on its 2023 class Wednesday, flipping a three-star defensive lineman from Stanford on signing day. But the Wolverines also missed out on their top remaining target in five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose South Carolina over Michigan and others. That leaves Jim...
Michigan kicker Jake Moody named Shrine Bowl MVP

Jake Moody left one final mark on his impressive college career Thursday, kicking four field goals and earning MVP honors at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. The Michigan kicker converted all four of his attempts, from 51, 51, 35 and 35 yards, respectively, in the West team’s 12-3 victory over the East at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Top 5 potential Lions fits from the Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have five picks within the first 82 selections of this year’s NFL draft, not to mention three late-round picks. Last year’s Senior Bowl produced six first-rounders and 106 players drafted overall. It’s an all-important stop on the way to the draft as the marquee all-star showcase in college football. MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to breakdown the week and five fits from this year’s Senior Bowl for the Lions.
NFL mock draft roundup: CBs remain most popular, while QBs linger for Lions

It’s been a busy week of NFL draft talk, so let’s keep it rolling with another roundup of popular picks for the Detroit Lions. We’ll track the first-round selections for the Lions at Picks 6 and 18, including a couple of mock trades from national analysts through the previous week. It’s a wide-ranging list highlighted by two cornerbacks and some defensive linemen as the far-and-away most popular selections.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
