Michigan hockey player returns to ice after life-threatening illness
Steven Holtz has played in 23 hockey games during his Michigan career and hundreds more at the youth and junior level. But Friday night’s game against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena felt like his first. The 23-year-old junior defenseman has a new perspective on life after battling for his...
Michigan hockey stays hot, hammers Wisconsin 7-4
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team scored 25 goals during its four-game win streak entering Saturday. It added seven more while extending the streak to five. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-8 Big Ten) scored five goals in the first period and rolled to a 7-4 victory over Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena, completing a two-game sweep against the Big Ten’s last-place team.
Michigan football sets date for spring game in Ann Arbor
A date is set for Michigan football’s annual spring game, and it’s earlier on the calendar again. The Wolverines’ open-to-the-public event at Michigan Stadium will take place on Saturday, April 1, the program announced Friday, and expected to serve as the culmination of the team’s yearly spring practice schedule. A two-team, “maize versus blue” format is planned again.
Michigan blasts Badgers for 4th straight win
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team entered Friday coming off its first Big Ten sweep of the season. It stayed hot against the conference’s last-place team. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (17-9-1, 9-8 Big Ten) dominated from start to finish, routing Wisconsin 6-2 at Yost Ice Arena. It was their fourth straight win as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan signing day takeaways
Michigan’s football program put the finishing touches on its 2023 class Wednesday, flipping a three-star defensive lineman from Stanford on signing day. But the Wolverines also missed out on their top remaining target in five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose South Carolina over Michigan and others. That leaves Jim...
How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern (2/2/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan’s men’s basketball team beat Northwestern 85-78 on Jan. 15 in Ann Arbor to snap a two-game losing streak. The Wolverines will look to snap another two-game skid when they tip off at Northwestern at 7 p.m. Thursday night (ESPN2). Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris weighs in on the outlook for 2023 Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Baseball spring training is a time for optimism, regardless of what has happened in the past. Players and die-hard fans believe that maybe this is the year their team breaks through and does something special. Nobody knows that better than Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, who...
Michigan kicker Jake Moody named Shrine Bowl MVP
Jake Moody left one final mark on his impressive college career Thursday, kicking four field goals and earning MVP honors at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. The Michigan kicker converted all four of his attempts, from 51, 51, 35 and 35 yards, respectively, in the West team’s 12-3 victory over the East at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Top 5 potential Lions fits from the Senior Bowl
The Detroit Lions have five picks within the first 82 selections of this year’s NFL draft, not to mention three late-round picks. Last year’s Senior Bowl produced six first-rounders and 106 players drafted overall. It’s an all-important stop on the way to the draft as the marquee all-star showcase in college football. MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to breakdown the week and five fits from this year’s Senior Bowl for the Lions.
How 3 Detroit Lions helped a Michigan man win $1 million on DraftKings
NOVI, MI - He didn’t quite know how to tell his wife he was quitting his career as an accountant to gamble on sports for a living. Well, $1 million definitely helps solidify his career decision. With the help of three Detroit Lions players, Livonia native Mike Petta, who...
2023 Senior Bowl stock report: How potential Lions fits fared at practices
MOBILE, Ala. -- There is still a lot of time to go until the NFL draft, but one of the first significant steps on the road is in the books, with the 2023 Senior Bowl practices concluded. The Detroit Lions weren’t coaching the event as they have in two of...
Where did they go? Updates on Michigan football’s transfer portal departures
With National Signing Day here and rosters beginning to take shape for spring, we thought we’d update everyone on some of the outgoing players this offseason. Michigan football saw 10 players on the 2022 roster depart via the transfer portal, which saw the latest flurry of activity end on Jan. 18.
How to watch Senior Bowl game (2/4/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, start time
MOBILE, Ala. -- The 74th Senior Bowl game is on the horizon, with the nation’s top college football seniors getting one last opportunity to leave the showcase event on a positive note. Watch the Detroit Lions and the NFL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or on Sling (local restrictions...
‘Pawn Stars’ to shoot episodes for upcoming season in Detroit, Ann Arbor
A spin-off of one of the History Channel’s most popular shows plans to come to Michigan. “Pawn Stars Do America” will shoot some episodes for its upcoming season two in both Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be coming to town in...
One of the coolest things we saw this week: Michigan snow sharks
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Not since “Sharknado,” “Baby Shark” or Katy Perry’s left and right sharks have we seen so many people interested in fake sharks. Three snow sharks have gotten a lot of attention this week at a home in Madison Heights. They are...
NFL mock draft roundup: CBs remain most popular, while QBs linger for Lions
It’s been a busy week of NFL draft talk, so let’s keep it rolling with another roundup of popular picks for the Detroit Lions. We’ll track the first-round selections for the Lions at Picks 6 and 18, including a couple of mock trades from national analysts through the previous week. It’s a wide-ranging list highlighted by two cornerbacks and some defensive linemen as the far-and-away most popular selections.
Balloons launched 100,000 feet in the air by Eastern Michigan students will study cosmic rays
YPSILANTI, MI - Far above the clouds, cameras on top of weather balloons launched by Eastern Michigan University capture the curvature of the earth. One image shows what southeastern Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie look like from 90,000 feet above. Another shows the balloon exploding due to the change in atmospheric pressure.
Sick of winter? You’re in luck. Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, says spring will come early
HOWELL, MI -- There you have it – spring is coming early this year. Well, that is if you take weather advice from a groundhog. Woody the Woodchuck made her prediction for the season during the Howell Nature Center’s 25th annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
