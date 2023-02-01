ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57

With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
No. 3 Aggie women's golf team to compete in UCF Challenge beginning Sunday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the UCF Challenge on Sunday through Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. A&M won the “Mo”Morial Invitational and the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup during the fall. Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup at the UCF Challenge.
No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors

Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15

The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Angelina on road

LUFKIN — Blinn’s Marco Foster had 19 points and six rebounds, and Damian Watson added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Buccaneers past Angelina 76-58 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference men’s basketball. Blinn (17-7, 10-3) will host Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday...
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team uses counterattacks to top College Station 2-1

Less than 24 hours after battling out a 4-2 win over Magnolia, A&M Consolidated head boys soccer coach Jarrod Southern knew he couldn’t push his players’ fatigued legs. The middle portion of Friday’s District 21-5A match against College Station would have to be a defensive battle of attrition. Then Consol used a counterattack to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Tigerland Stadium.
No. 4 Blinn women's basketball team cruises past Coastal Bend

BRENHAM — The fourth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team improved to 9-0 in Region XIV Conference play with an 84-53 victory overal Coastal Bend on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Hannah Humphrey hit six 3-pointers and led Blinn (21-1) with 26 points. Tiffany Tullis added 14, and Makayla Patterson...
College Station boys soccer team beats Montgomery 3-1

The College Station boys soccer team beat Montgomery 3-1 on Thursday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. Tyler Kenny and Ethan Riechman scored goals for the Cougars (8-2-1, 3-0), whle Jonathan Corado had two assists and Zack Dang had one. College Station will play at Consol at 7:30 p.m....
Aggie women divers take four of top five spots in 1-meter event at Air Force Invitational

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.
Bryan boys basketball team drops home game to Hutto

HUTTO (20-10, 6-3) — Byron Piper 10, JJ Washington 13, Dylon Richardson 21, Zachary Hicks 11, Al Diaby 13, Peter Osagie-Aruya 2, Jaylen Parkinson 2, Brody Bujnoch 2. BRYAN (17-12, 3-5) — TJ Johnson 18, CJ Ellis 2, Zach Williams 4, Will Jefferson 4, Chris Maxey 13. Hutto...
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team wins third straight district match

Carson Walter scored the game’s only goal, and A&M Consolidated’s defense and goalkeeper Reagan Lee made it stand for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Magnolia in District 21-5A girls soccer action Thursday at Tigerland Stadium. Walter scored off Lily Hickson’s crossing pass in the first half to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

