No. 3 Aggie women's golf team to compete in UCF Challenge beginning Sunday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the UCF Challenge on Sunday through Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. A&M won the “Mo”Morial Invitational and the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup during the fall. Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup at the UCF Challenge.
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
Texas A&M men's basketball team cruises past Georgia 82-57

With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout. In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.
No. 4 Aggie equestrian team rides past No. 3 Tigers 13-5

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.
Aggie women divers take four of top five spots in 1-meter event at Air Force Invitational

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors

Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Angelina on road

LUFKIN — Blinn’s Marco Foster had 19 points and six rebounds, and Damian Watson added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Buccaneers past Angelina 76-58 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference men’s basketball. Blinn (17-7, 10-3) will host Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday...
College Station boys soccer team beats Montgomery 3-1

The College Station boys soccer team beat Montgomery 3-1 on Thursday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. Tyler Kenny and Ethan Riechman scored goals for the Cougars (8-2-1, 3-0), whle Jonathan Corado had two assists and Zack Dang had one. College Station will play at Consol at 7:30 p.m....
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team wins third straight district match

Carson Walter scored the game’s only goal, and A&M Consolidated’s defense and goalkeeper Reagan Lee made it stand for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Magnolia in District 21-5A girls soccer action Thursday at Tigerland Stadium. Walter scored off Lily Hickson’s crossing pass in the first half to...
College Station girls basketball team runs past Magnolia West

In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack. Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym. “That’s...
