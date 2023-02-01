ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Benefits of local food producing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - K-State hosted a local food producers conference that brought together crop growers from the urban homesteader to the commercial producer. The goal of Saturday's conference was to inspire and educate growers, new and experienced, as well as make new connections. Some of the topics discussed ranged...
KAKE TV

WSU Tech ready to help Integra hire nearly 2,000 people in the coming years

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Nearly 2,000 new jobs could soon add to Wichita’s workforce after employee-owned Integra Technologies announced its plan to build a new plant Thursday. The technology company’s plan to expand would bring close to 2,000 new jobs to Wichita. WSU Tech is already in touch with the semiconductor manufacturer.
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at south Wichita Dollar General

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need your help in catching an armed robber. Security video captured the suspect walking into the Dollar General at 1919 E Pawnee on January 13 at 8 p.m. The video shows the man in a raiders jacket with a green military-style bag. The video...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
KAKE TV

Jury convicts man in deaths of two people in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Eudora man has been convicted of murder and other charges in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in rural Reno County in 2021. A jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of theft and perjury.
KAKE TV

4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
KAKE TV

'Old Man Winter' brings Snow Glow to Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Despite the relatively mild temperatures Friday, it snowed in Wichita, sort of. Those flakes didn't come from the sky but from a machine. For Friday’s Snow Glow, at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. It was almost like it was Christmas in February. Many kids and their...
KAKE TV

Kapaun boys claim second straight GWAL swimming title

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Greater Wichita Atletic League boys swimming championships wrapped up Friday night at Wichita Heights with Kapaun Mt. Carmel dominating en route to becoming back-to-back city league champions. The Crusaders secured 407 points to claim first place, Wichita Heights finished in second with nearly 200 points......
KAKE TV

Wichita St. comes up short against No. 3 Houston

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
