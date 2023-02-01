Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
Benefits of local food producing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - K-State hosted a local food producers conference that brought together crop growers from the urban homesteader to the commercial producer. The goal of Saturday's conference was to inspire and educate growers, new and experienced, as well as make new connections. Some of the topics discussed ranged...
KAKE TV
WSU Tech ready to help Integra hire nearly 2,000 people in the coming years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Nearly 2,000 new jobs could soon add to Wichita’s workforce after employee-owned Integra Technologies announced its plan to build a new plant Thursday. The technology company’s plan to expand would bring close to 2,000 new jobs to Wichita. WSU Tech is already in touch with the semiconductor manufacturer.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at south Wichita Dollar General
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need your help in catching an armed robber. Security video captured the suspect walking into the Dollar General at 1919 E Pawnee on January 13 at 8 p.m. The video shows the man in a raiders jacket with a green military-style bag. The video...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Jury convicts man in deaths of two people in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Eudora man has been convicted of murder and other charges in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in rural Reno County in 2021. A jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of theft and perjury.
KAKE TV
4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
KAKE TV
'Old Man Winter' brings Snow Glow to Riverside
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Despite the relatively mild temperatures Friday, it snowed in Wichita, sort of. Those flakes didn't come from the sky but from a machine. For Friday’s Snow Glow, at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. It was almost like it was Christmas in February. Many kids and their...
KAKE TV
Kapaun boys claim second straight GWAL swimming title
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Greater Wichita Atletic League boys swimming championships wrapped up Friday night at Wichita Heights with Kapaun Mt. Carmel dominating en route to becoming back-to-back city league champions. The Crusaders secured 407 points to claim first place, Wichita Heights finished in second with nearly 200 points......
KAKE TV
Wichita St. comes up short against No. 3 Houston
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
Comments / 0