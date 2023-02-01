Read full article on original website
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Burn barrel fire spreads, 2 acres and 2 travel trailers burn near Lamar
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Lamar Fire Dept were alerted to a grass fire NW of their city. “Upon arrival there was around 2 acres burned, two travel trailers and a minivan were engulfed in flames.”
What are the little black dots on your car windows?
Those little black dots and the black rims that surround them on car windshields are there for a reason, and happen to serve an important purpose.
T-Bone crash 3rd and Geneva in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:20 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, a two vehicle crash at 3rd and Geneva Ave alerted Joplin E-911.
Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
Van drives into GameCo in Joplin
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Tipsters alerted us Friday evening, February 3, 2023, about 5:30 p.m. of a minivan crashing through the wall, into GameCo, 3816 East 7th. On scene we learn the minivan driver hit reverse, driving through the front wall, and almost to the back wall, then skid marks back towards the front of the store.
Fatal Shed Fire in Noel; No foul play suspected
NOEL, Mo. — Sunday, January 29, 2023, Noel Fire Dept were dispatched to a shed fire behind a residence near Kings Highway and Railroad within the city limits. As the flames were extinguished, in the remains of the structure they discovered a body. At the time Sgt Travis Sheppard...
Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Oklahoma school locked down during suspected stolen car pursuit
MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene. Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
OHP investigating fatal three-vehicle collision in Craig County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a three-vehicle wreck that left one woman dead on Thursday afternoon.
News To Know: felony car stops turns into manhunt, and an officer involved shooting takes place at an Oklahoma casino
SENECA, Mo. - What begins as a felony car stop turns into a manhunt. On Thursday Seneca police attempted to stop a vehicle for a felony car stop. The driver attempted to flee from authorities. Officers places tire deflation devices…
ArtCon 2023, Neosho, Mo.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood.
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded.
Parsons man killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.
Pittsburg hit-and-run suspect caught, allegedly driving stolen vehicle
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is in custody following a hit-and-run pursuit in Pittsburg Thursday. Travis Duncan, 39, of Pittsburg, is in the Crawford County Jail. He’s being held on no bond — charged with DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, theft, and not reporting an accident. Just...
This service dog had a very special graduation
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a very special graduation, this morning, for one special pup and his new owner. This is “Archie”, the two-year-old standard poodle, who is officially a veteran-specific service dog for US Veteran Larry Mills. “Archie” graduated from his training, today, at a ceremony...
Pittsburg man charged after DUI hit-and-run; police pursuit
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - A reported hit-and-run turns into a police pursuit in Pittsburg on Thursday night.
