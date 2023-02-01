ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duenweg, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
SARCOXIE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Van drives into GameCo in Joplin

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Tipsters alerted us Friday evening, February 3, 2023, about 5:30 p.m. of a minivan crashing through the wall, into GameCo, 3816 East 7th. On scene we learn the minivan driver hit reverse, driving through the front wall, and almost to the back wall, then skid marks back towards the front of the store.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fatal Shed Fire in Noel; No foul play suspected

NOEL, Mo. — Sunday, January 29, 2023, Noel Fire Dept were dispatched to a shed fire behind a residence near Kings Highway and Railroad within the city limits. As the flames were extinguished, in the remains of the structure they discovered a body. At the time Sgt Travis Sheppard...
NOEL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma school locked down during suspected stolen car pursuit

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene. Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

ArtCon 2023, Neosho, Mo.

JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood

House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

This service dog had a very special graduation

JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a very special graduation, this morning, for one special pup and his new owner. This is “Archie”, the two-year-old standard poodle, who is officially a veteran-specific service dog for US Veteran Larry Mills. “Archie” graduated from his training, today, at a ceremony...
JOPLIN, MO

