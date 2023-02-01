ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WAND TV

Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother

RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine

Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
MATTOON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign County coroner has identified the man discovered dead on Wednesday morning behind Ruler Foods on W. Springfield Avenue in Champaign as 59-year-old Michael Arvola. Arvola, who was part of the unsheltered population, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 a.m. A...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they said tried to use counterfeit money at area businesses. The suspect was captured on security cameras at one of the businesses he visited. He is Black and had a beard and mustache at the time. He was […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Sullivan Man Charged With Damages Done To Tolley Cemetery Last Month

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on January 26, 2023, Steven Decker, 50, of Sullivan was charged with the offenses of Criminal Damage to Property $1k<$100k, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison and driving while license revoked with 3 prior convictions, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison and a minimum term of 180 days in jail.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC

A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
URBANA, IL

