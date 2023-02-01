Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother
RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
WAND TV
Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine
Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
foxillinois.com
Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified
newschannel20.com
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
Urbana Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they said tried to use counterfeit money at area businesses. The suspect was captured on security cameras at one of the businesses he visited. He is Black and had a beard and mustache at the time. He was […]
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
Effingham Radio
Sullivan Man Charged With Damages Done To Tolley Cemetery Last Month
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on January 26, 2023, Steven Decker, 50, of Sullivan was charged with the offenses of Criminal Damage to Property $1k<$100k, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison and driving while license revoked with 3 prior convictions, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison and a minimum term of 180 days in jail.
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
WCIA
On the Frontlines: Meet Champaign Firefighter
Meet a Champaign Firefighter who is going the distance to serve our community in multiple ways. Grace Khachaturian introduces us to Sam Freeland for a glimpse of life on the frontlines.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
ourquadcities.com
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
