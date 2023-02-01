Pittsburgh EMS, firefighters lift pickup truck off pinned woman

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, Pittsburgh police said.

Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who was hit at about 7:15 p.m. on Hazlip Way on the Central North side, police said. The woman was alert throughout the rescue operation, police said.

Medics transported her to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene to provide information to police.