ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh EMS, firefighters lift pickup truck off pinned woman

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWUvU_0kY8yJLt00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, Pittsburgh police said.

Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who was hit at about 7:15 p.m. on Hazlip Way on the Central North side, police said. The woman was alert throughout the rescue operation, police said.

Medics transported her to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene to provide information to police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

How Pittsburgh first responders rescued woman pinned under pickup

In less than 10 minutes, the lives of both a driver and a pedestrian in Pittsburgh changed this week. At about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, a gray pickup headed down an alley near Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side struck a pedestrian, police said. After dragging the young woman, who police did not identify, for about 20 yards, the truck stopped with her pinned under the frame of the vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
wccsradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash

Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio truck driver sentenced to prison for fatal crash on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon

An Ohio truck driver will serve up to two years in prison for causing a fatal crash along Interstate 70 that left a New Stanton man dead and severely injured two motorists . Charles C. Walker, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty in December to charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by a vehicle and other traffic-related offenses in connection with the Oct. 21, 2020 crash in South Huntingdon that left 27-year-old Dillon Walton dead and two people from New York injured.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279

Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Teen shot in home invasion in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday night during a home invasion. The suspects broke into a home on Woodward Avenue and shot the victim three times, according to police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the 2500...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy