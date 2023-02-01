ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

CBS San Francisco

Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting

PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said  Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

ABC10

1 injured while exiting Highway 50 onto Howe Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue. The accident happened as a driver exited off Highway 50 onto Howe Avenue and rolled off the freeway, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The car dropped at least 20 feet down and landed on its wheels.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

14-year-old accused of leading police on a pursuit in Woodland

(KTXL) — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stole a vehicle and led Woodland police on a pursuit throughout the city, according to the Woodland Police Department. — Video Above: Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting According to police, an officer in Woodland saw a vehicle that had been stolen in Davis and attempted […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

ABC10

ABC10

