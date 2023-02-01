ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Mother grieves after daughter's body was found in suitcase

By Heidi Alagha
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A mother spoke out after Tucson police found the body of 21-year-old Alexis Ochotorena stuffed in a suitcase on Benson Highway.

“That’s my daughter,” said Alexis's mother Yvonne Ochotorena. “I have her right here in this little vial right here. I take her with me everywhere.”

The body was found inside an overturned shopping cart in September 2022 and 57-year-old Victor Lawrence Farber was charged in connection to the death.

“I'm still having a hard time dealing with this, of her being gone," expressed Ochotorena. “I cry for her every day. They took a real life from me and this world.”

Farber was charged with first degree murder in the case but questions remain unanswered as this grieving mother looks for closure.

“I knew everyone she hung out with but I've never seen him in my life. Why he did this to my daughter and why he took her from me," Ochotorena asked. "I'm glad that justice is served. I forgive him. That’s the best thing I can say.”

Ochotorena turned to religion and her son Fabian, during her time of grieving.

“I miss her voice, I just miss her being here the most. That’s the main thing. I'd give up anything to see her again," said Ochotorena.

Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Laura Chavez
4d ago

Wow! What a gracious soul her mother must be! If it were me, I’d be looking for vengeance under any rock I could find. May God bless that mother and family with peace!

