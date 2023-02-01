ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

MiraCosta College hosting Black History Month events throughout February

MiraCosta College says it is hosting a wide variety of Black History Month events that are free to the public throughout February. The events include open mic events, intimate discussions and a "Black Nerds Expo" showcasing Black authors and comics. The expo will also highlight the influence and achievements of African Americans in STEM fields.
San Diego Channel

San Diego Foundation receives unexpected $100 million donation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Music is the cornerstone of a local non-profit called "Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom." They started over two decades ago, with a simple mission to fill the gap left by reduced funding for music programs in schools. "By bringing music into the general classroom...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Hundreds of students participate in St. Rose of Lima Tech Fair

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — As society continues to make exponential advancements in technology, one South Bay school pushed to introduce students to different opportunities that are available to them. Hundreds of students from different Catholic Schools in the Diocese participated in St. Rose of Lima's annual Tech Fair.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
LA MESA, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA

