San Diego Channel
MiraCosta College hosting Black History Month events throughout February
MiraCosta College says it is hosting a wide variety of Black History Month events that are free to the public throughout February. The events include open mic events, intimate discussions and a "Black Nerds Expo" showcasing Black authors and comics. The expo will also highlight the influence and achievements of African Americans in STEM fields.
San Diego Channel
San Diego Foundation receives unexpected $100 million donation
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Music is the cornerstone of a local non-profit called "Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom." They started over two decades ago, with a simple mission to fill the gap left by reduced funding for music programs in schools. "By bringing music into the general classroom...
San Diego Channel
Hundreds of students participate in St. Rose of Lima Tech Fair
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — As society continues to make exponential advancements in technology, one South Bay school pushed to introduce students to different opportunities that are available to them. Hundreds of students from different Catholic Schools in the Diocese participated in St. Rose of Lima's annual Tech Fair.
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
San Diego Channel
1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
NBC San Diego
Would San Diegans Pay 50 Cents for Downtown Bathrooms? Would Homeless Have to Pay?
It's happened to everyone: You're in the Gaslamp, say, or the East Village and you need to, well, go, but there's no bathroom. If you're a reasonably well-dressed person, you may sneak into a bar or restaurant. But what if you're homeless?. Now, imagine if there were lots of public...
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Mysterious 'Coronado Shipwreck' Is Once Again Visible in San Diego
This is such a rare occurence and it's right near Hotel del Coronado.
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
Carlsbad boy in coma after trampoline accident
An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he sustained a serious traumatic brain injury in a trampoline accident.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in San Diego
First Lady Jill Biden will be making an appearance in San Diego this week with several stops planned at a series of events, the White House said.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Former San Diego City Clerk accused of discrimination, harassment, retaliation
A lawsuit filed against the city of San Diego claims the now-retired, long-time city clerk discriminated against non-White and non-Hispanic employees. The lawsuit, filed in December of 2022, claims the city knew about the allegations against Elizabeth Maland, but did nothing. "The environment felt very toxic. I felt that I...
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
