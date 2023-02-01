ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

3d ago

#TRICKERY AND DECEPTION. The State of Alabama is at it again and continuously. The people they are letting out have less then a year on their sentences. They are getting out regardless of the panic tactic the State is using. When will the State tell the Truth? Putting panic on the people for no cause. Then they are charging weekly and monthly fees on broke people getting out. That is a trick and trap by itself. They are putting them in a position to do something wrong inorder to pay the monitor and other fees for their freedom. Acts like that is what create recidivism.

ABC 33/40 News

Questions surface surrounding ankle monitors in mass inmate release

Friday, more state inmates were released into mandatory supervision under an amended law passed in 2021 by state legislators. A part of the release is electronic monitoring with an ankle monitor. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey raised questions about the ankle monitors Thursday night on Facebook. Casey said a...
WAFF

134 inmates released, more to come on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023

Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
CBS 42

Crime victims groups express concern over inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama begins releasing hundreds of inmates early, some crime victims say they should’ve been given more time to know this was happening. Victims groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. That includes Sara Welch, whose son Matthew […]
altoday.com

Gov. Kay Ivey awards $150,000 to help former inmates find employment

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $150,000 grant to assist state inmates who have obtained job skills to obtain employment once they are released from prison. The grant will assist J.F. Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville in linking graduates who trained while in prison for a vocation at the school with employers who are seeking employees with those skills.
ABC 33/40 News

Local sheriff's office struggles with loss of funds following new permitless carry law

Recent legislation passed in Alabama allowing permitless carry for gun owners is now posing financial problems for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. The office has seen a 45% decrease in permit purchases in just the first month of permitless carry going into effect. It is predicting at least a $350,000 annual loss now that buying a permit is merely optional for gun owners.
