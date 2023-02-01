Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck
After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, Snap And A Meme Coin Inspired By Musk's Dog Up 200% In January
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company's use of AI during the fourth-quarter earning call this week. Pet owners are warned about the dangers of using Apple Airtags as a tracking device on their animal's collars. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week —...
Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added. "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s...
Bill Gates Once Described Trump As An Illeist: 'His First Sentence Kind Of Threw Me Off'
A 2018 video obtained by MSNBC featuring Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump was used by Inc. Magazine to explain the psychology behind persons similar to Trump. While addressing the staff of the "Gates Foundation," Gates recounted his peculiar interaction with Trump....
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
National City Bank Of New York Defies Fed Orders, Lends To Speculators On This Day In Market History
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On Feb. 3, 1929, National City Bank of New York announced it would be lending $25 million to stock market speculators. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 was trading at around 25...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Platforms Stock When Jim Cramer Cried And Apologized, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Being a television personality recommending stocks to buy and sell can be a tough job. Often times, viewers and investors will remember calls that were wrong and focus less on the winning callouts. CNBC personality Jim Cramer knows this all too well and broke down over one of his stock...
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
Why Tim Cook Says The PC Industry Contraction Is 'Rough In The Short Term,' But Confident In The Long Term For Apple's Mac
Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook said the personal computer industry is “very challenged” at the company’s first-quarter results conference call on Thursday. What Happened: Responding to a question on the call, Cook said “The [PC] industry is contracting.”. “I don't know how this year will...
EXCLUSIVE: Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says There's Only One Indicator Left Standing Between The Federal Reserve And A Pause
Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel has been beating the drum on inflation in recent months, urging the Federal Reserve to cast aside lagging indicators. Now that consumer prices are coming down, he says there's only one indicator left standing between the Fed and a pause. "I did not expect...
Elon Musk's Life Since Buying Twitter: 'I Wake Up, Work, Go To Sleep, Work, Do That 7 Days A Week'
Prior to the acquisition of social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk had his hands full. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX and is also involved with several other companies he co-founded like Neuralink and The Boring Company. Here’s what Musk recently said about his new workload...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Bill Gates Takes A Dig At Elon Musk, Says 'Don't Go To Mars,' Spend Money On This Instead
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he would not take a trip to Mars and would rather spend his money on life-saving vaccines. During an interview with the BBC, Gates was asked whether he believes the Tesla CEO would ever join philanthropists like Gates, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
H.B. Fuller's Valuations And Margins Driven By EV Momentum Earns It Analyst Conviction
Citigroup analyst Eric Petrie upgraded H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $85. Valuation has come off, and FUL trades at a ~3.5x forward EV/EBITDA discount vs. comparables, above the historical average, near ~2x. The analyst had been Neutral rated, as...
Elon Musk Victorious In Lawsuit Over 2018 'Funding Secured' Tweets: 'Wisdom Of The People Has Prevailed!'
On Friday, a jury ruled that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is not liable for the losses incurred by Tesla shareholders following his "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The verdict, issued by a nine-person Northern California jury, came after two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial, reports Reuters.
Benzinga
Best Crash Gambling Sites for Real Money 2023 - Crash Crypto Bitcoin Game
--News Direct-- Crash gambling is a game that involves a graph and changing betting odds, but it is very simple to play. The line on the graph represents how the odds will change over time. Once the game starts it can crash at any point. So you need to cash out before that happens or the wager will be lost. For example, if the odds have changed to 2x as indicated on the graph and you wagered $50, then you can cash out $100 as a reward.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0