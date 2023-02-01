Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Critics blast Bernie Sanders for selling $95 tickets to his 'anti-capitalism' event
WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a self-proclaimed “Democratic Socialist,” is garnering harsh criticism from his Republican critics for charging as much as $95 for tickets to his upcoming anti-capitalism event named after his new book. Tickets to the March 1 event titled “It’s Okay to...
WLOS.com
No classified documents found during FBI search of Biden's Delaware beach home
WASHINGTON (TND) — The FBI on Wednesday searched President Joe Biden's Delaware beach home for classified documents. CNN reported no such documents were found during the search, but Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer indicated that some personal notes and other material had been taken by federal officials for further review.
Comments / 0