Minnesota State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cwbradio.com

Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud

A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
who13.com

Spring 2023 outlook has optimistic signs for farmers

Meteorologist Gabe Prough spoke with Iowa's state climatologist as well as farmers across the state to see what's expected for the 2023 growing season and what farmers need and are hoping for. Spring 2023 outlook has optimistic signs for farmers. Meteorologist Gabe Prough spoke with Iowa's state climatologist as well...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota has a New State Holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip

Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester, MN
