Montana State

Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

The long history of anti-tribal sovereignty activity in Montana

In early January, the Montana State Legislature’s 2023 session started with a bang. That first week, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, brought a draft resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to “investigate alternatives to the reservation system,” using language rife with misinformation and the stereotypes typical of anti-Indigenous groups. After pushback from the state’s bipartisan American Indian Caucus, tribal nations and his own constituents, Regier said he would not introduce the legislation, adding that it had been written by a local constituent (Regier did not respond to a request for comment from High Country News).
KULR8

Sober Living Housing Restrictions

Montana Senate discusses restrictions for sober living houses. Today the Montana State Senate held a second hearing considering a bill seeking to place new restrictions on housing intended for rehab and recovery.
Montana Free Press

Proposal advances to eliminate educator council

The Montana House forwarded a proposal to Senate lawmakers this week to eliminate a 35-year-old advisory council tasked with assisting the Board of Public Education in its oversight of educator quality in the state’s public schools. The Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council, or CSPAC, was established by the...
yourbigsky.com

Top reasons more people are moving to Montana

Montana’s low cost of living, low crime rates, and booming job market make it a favorite state for many families and millennials. The state’s low property taxes, zero sales tax, and shorter commuting time make moving to Montana appealing to many people.
94.9 KYSS FM

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Montana Free Press

Better, Together

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. It’s a big week...
Montana Free Press

Tax rebate package muscled through initial House votes

House Republicans advanced a six-bill package Wednesday that would put more than $1 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus into rebate checks and other spending, pushing the measures through debate and initial floor votes. In their current forms, the bills would authorize per-taxpayer rebates of up to $1,250...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Montana Free Press

Trust, perception and Montana elections

Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

