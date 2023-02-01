ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

kvta.com

Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident In Oak View

The CHP is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Oak View. They say it happened at 7:10 PM Friday on Highway 33 (Ventura Avenue) south of West Short Street. The CHP says a 52-year-old Ojai woman was driving a pick-up truck southbound on Highway 33 when an elderly...
OAK VIEW, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents

A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA.com

Pizza delivery man pepper sprayed, robbed in Camarillo

A man is being held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County. The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue. Around 6:30...
CAMARILLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
kvta.com

CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura

The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
OXNARD, CA
Daily Nexus

Student charged with felony for arson in residence hall

The UC Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a UCSB student on Jan. 21 on felony and misdemeanor charges of arson and vandalism in the Tropicana Gardens residence hall. According to UCSB Police Department (UCPD) Public Information Officer Dan Wilson, the student, Angus Hamilton, burned multiple apartment entry doors within the complex by setting fire to paper fliers affixed to the doors. The arson took place sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 when residents began reporting the fires, Wilson said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

