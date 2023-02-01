Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control Of Bike On Hwy 138
LLANO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after losing control of there motorcycle on Highway 138 in Los Angeles County, near the San Bernardino County line according to California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received...
kvta.com
Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident In Oak View
The CHP is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Oak View. They say it happened at 7:10 PM Friday on Highway 33 (Ventura Avenue) south of West Short Street. The CHP says a 52-year-old Ojai woman was driving a pick-up truck southbound on Highway 33 when an elderly...
Motorist Enters Closed Rescue Scene of Trapped Driver Involved in Crash into Semi
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: As personnel worked hard to free a trapped driver from a crushed truck that slammed into the back of a semi on a freeway early Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol officers noticed and stopped a vehicle that somehow entered the closed crash scene, putting personnel in danger.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents
A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting. The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland.
Former California Highway Patrol officer sentenced for shooting neighbor
A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to jail on Thursday for shooting his neighbor in 2017. The officer, Trever Dalton, 50, is facing one year in jail and 36 months of formal probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Dalton was an off-duty CHP officer when he got into a dispute […]
KTLA.com
Pizza delivery man pepper sprayed, robbed in Camarillo
A man is being held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County. The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue. Around 6:30...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
22-year-old hiker from Thousand Oaks found dead after apparent accidental fall, officials say
The Ventura County Sheriff's office confirms the body of 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was found Thursday, at the base of a cliff in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Area.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Suspect in SLO County shooting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 20-year-old Guadalupe man was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.
kvta.com
CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura
The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist
The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
Daily Nexus
Student charged with felony for arson in residence hall
The UC Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a UCSB student on Jan. 21 on felony and misdemeanor charges of arson and vandalism in the Tropicana Gardens residence hall. According to UCSB Police Department (UCPD) Public Information Officer Dan Wilson, the student, Angus Hamilton, burned multiple apartment entry doors within the complex by setting fire to paper fliers affixed to the doors. The arson took place sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 when residents began reporting the fires, Wilson said.
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Comments / 0