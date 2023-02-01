YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Knapick of Youngstown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:12 a.m. in her daughter’s residence. She was 92. Millie was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1930, the daughter of the late...

