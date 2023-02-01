Read full article on original website
Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, age 78, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. Patricia was born March 8, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Rose Makowka...
Victoria “Vicki” Mango, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Mango, 69, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Camarata) Mango. Vicki was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a...
Joyce Husak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Husak, 70, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born July 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thaddeus and Annabelle Stark Schiffer. She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School. She was a...
Amelia “Millie” Knapick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Knapick of Youngstown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:12 a.m. in her daughter’s residence. She was 92. Millie was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1930, the daughter of the late...
Dennis E. Devine, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Devine, 65, died Wednesday afternoon February 1, 2023 at his home. He was born November 16, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James P. and Patricia A. Hurley Devine and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Devine, a member of St. Patrick Roman...
Audrey Hallochak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer. Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown...
Gregory Scudday Roussel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972. He...
William Wray Conn, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wray Conn, 72, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. William was born May 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Julia St. John Conn and lived in the area most of his life. He was a 1968...
Anthony DiTunno, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony DiTunno, 89, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Briarfield Manor, following a brief illness. Anthony, who was affectionately known as “Slash” or “Tony”, was born December 24, 1933, in Girard, a son of the late Dominic and Felicetta Volpe...
Clara “Jane” Bell, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara “Jane” Bell, 83, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Humility House in Austintown. Born January 29, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, Jane was the daughter of Ernest F. Schroeder and Clarice F. (Jackson) Lawson. Jane was a...
Charlotte Ruth Wakefield, North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ruth Wakefield, 94, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ohio Living Lake Vista. She was born September 5, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy and the late Winona “Winnie” (Sirrine) Matson. She...
Dreama G. Pepe, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama G. Pepe, 66, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born February 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Fronia Brown Boggs. Dreama was a member of the Apostolic...
Robert “Bob” G. Britton, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Bob” Britton, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare. Bob was born March 28, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gordon L. and Flora E. (Hilty) Britton. Bob was a 1965 graduate of...
Garrett C. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams. As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being...
Julia Ann Visingardi, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Visingardi, 93, passed away at her home with her family at her side Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023. Julia was born August 25, 1929 in Struthers, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Gentile Quattro. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Julia attended Struthers High.
Constance K. Zebosky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance K. Zebosky, 76, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Constance, who was affectionately known as Connie, was born December 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Farina Hedrich, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate...
Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr. Trudy graduated...
Paul “Bunky” K. Burke, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke,...
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, Warren, Ohio
WAREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, 30 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a workplace accident. He was born September 25, 1992 in New Hartford, New York, a son of Lawrence Michael Bellstedt and Pamala (Murray) Boscoe. He attended Mohawk High School where...
