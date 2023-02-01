ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
