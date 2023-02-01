ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
KREM

Spokane Inlander Restaurant Week menus to be released Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest for the 11th year. Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed online on the Inlander Restaurant Week website on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During the Inlander Restaurant Week, 112...
KXLY

ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
KREM

Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
KXLY

KXLY

Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope

Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
