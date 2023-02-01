Read full article on original website
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KREM
Yes, winter tires are better than all-season tires in snow and ice
SPOKANE, Wash — It’s a question you’ve likely asked yourself if you’ve lived in the Inland Northwest for a while: Do winter tires really make a difference or are my all-season tires just fine?. Our Verify team went to the experts to find out if there’s...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Jan. 31 | Up With KREM
Temperatures remain cold, tips to protect your pipes and more Spokane News and Weather for Ja. 31, 2023.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
KREM
Spokane Inlander Restaurant Week menus to be released Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest for the 11th year. Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed online on the Inlander Restaurant Week website on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During the Inlander Restaurant Week, 112...
KXLY
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
KREM
Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss Coeur Terre development project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A public hearing for a proposed annexation and development agreement on land on the western city limits of Coeur d'Alene is scheduled Tuesday to go before the City Council. A large crowd is expected, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
KXLY
Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday
SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope
Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
inlander.com
New Cookie Co. opens in the Logan neighborhood, plus other local food news
Stressed or calm, happy or sad, the simple pleasure of a freshly baked cookie is one of life's pure joys — it can turn any bad day around or make any good day all the better. Crafting delicious and fun-flavored cookies is Cookie Co.'s specialty. Cookies ($4 each or...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KXLY
Pandemic-era financial benefits to end as inflation climbs
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The emergency SNAP benefits that were approved during the pandemic are coming to an end. Those benefits provided a much needed income boost to millions of families across the country, including in Spokane.
