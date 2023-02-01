West Fargo City Commissioner speaks on special assessments, the newly approved half-cent sales tax, and potential parking portends

Read full article on original website
Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants
(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses reservations over possible new "taproom operation" downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing reservations about the possibility of Junkyard Brewing opening a new taproom in the old Bell Bank building downtown. The owner of Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead is applying for a 5 year property tax exemption for a "taproom operation" at...
West Fargo Police Department awarded AAA North Dakota Traffic Safety Grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to assist in purchasing roadside flares. The competitive grant process gives priority to requests addressing roadside responder safety. “The West Fargo Police Department is grateful for the support from AAA North Dakota...
CBRE negotiates sales of 111 acres of land in Fargo
CBRE has arranged the acquisition of 111 acres of developable land in Fargo, North Dakota. The site was acquired by Hyde Development in a transaction that closed Oct. 14, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. The new development will be known as Dakota Commerce Center North and can accommodate...
Sanford Health hospitals in Fargo seeking public input on blood loss clinical trial
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford officials are asking for feedback from the public regarding a nationwide clinical trial surrounding a blood coagulating drug. Sanford Fargo is looking to participate in a national clinical trial and they are looking for feedback from F-M area residents. The trial looks to study a blood clotting drug named Kcentra®, otherwise known as 4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate. The FDA approved drug is currently use to reverse the effects of blood thinning medications for patients that require surgery.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars that belonged to the Valley City Eagles Club. A man went to the Valley City Police Department on January 13 to report that someone had just taken money out of a money bag in his vehicle. He said the passenger door of his vehicle was open and larger bills were missing from the bag. He said the five-dollar and one-dollar bills were still in the bag.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
Fargo Police Department issue tips on reporting financial crimes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you're the victim of a financial crime such as theft, forgery or fraud, where the crime happened is important when it comes to what agency will handle your case. The Fargo Police Department says if your incident happened online, including via email, over the phone or...
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Shinedown coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(West Fargo, ND) -- Another headlining act has been announced for the 2023 Red River Valley Fair. Rockers 'Shinedown' will take the grandstand stage on Friday, July 14th during the '10 best days of summer'. The rock band, which formed in 2001, is joining a star-studded lineup for the fair,...
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says they arrested the man responsible for the shelter in place alert for the area last night, after barricading himself in a home in the 3800 block of 21st St. S. It was reported he fired a round and pointed a gun at people he knew inside the home.
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
UPDATE: Police say missing teen has been located.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, Carley Kalis has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for 15-year-old Carley Kalis. They say she did not get on the bus home from school Wednesday afternoon.
