Maine lawmaker facing criminal charges removed from committee
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Democratic lawmaker indicted on a forgery charge has been stripped of his only committee assignment. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat, removed Rep. Clinton E. Collamore Sr. of Waldoboro, from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee this week. The move puts more pressure on...
Amid concerns about inclusion, bill introduced to raise meager legislator pay
Gov. Mills, surrounded by legislators, at a bill signing | Courtesy Maine House Democrats' Facebook page. Becoming a member of the state legislature is viewed as an act of service, a chance to make a difference and work to pass policies that will improve Mainers’ lives. But that rosy narrative also begs the question: Who can actually afford to serve?
Permanent Commission seeks to end systemic injustices
One of the first appointed commissioners, Bruce King watched as lawmakers began to understand the potential of such a commission, especially in light of the disproportionate early impact of COVID-19 on Maine’s people of color. In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills allotted discretionary funds to establish the commission, then came the police murder of George Floyd and the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement. The commission became permanent and received funding in 2021 for staff and expenses, via a bill sponsored by Talbot Ross, LD 1034, “An Act To Provide Funding To Support the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations.”
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
Proposal would allow armed teachers in Maine schools
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican lawmakers said it's time to beef up security in Maine schools, either with armed security officers or by allowing teachers to be armed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a gun on school property. Saying "the time has come," Foster said he began thinking about arming school staff after a school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed in 2018. Last year, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas. Language on two other bills addressing school security has not been finalized. The Maine Gun Safety Coalition believes it's a bad idea for teachers to be armed, even if they completed certification and training approved by the Board of Trustees of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Republican lawmakers are emphasizing education during this legislative session. They're also sponsoring proposals to create transparency in school curriculums and to create more school choice. Something also needs to be done about declining test scores, Sen. Jim Libby, R-Cumberland.
Your SNAP benefits might change in March
At the start of the pandemic, everyone who had Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits began receiving an additional payment, up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size (called Emergency Allotments). Those extra payments will end in February 2023. In most cases, if you get SNAP, the last...
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage
Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
State of Maine Offers Winter Energy Relief Payments Of $450 To Eligible Taxpayers - Check To See If You're Eligible!
In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. Winter can be a challenging time for many people, especially when it comes to energy bills. In order to provide some financial assistance to its residents, the state of Maine has come up with an Emergency Energy Relief Plan. The plan offers winter energy relief payments of $450 to eligible taxpayers.
Maine approves 1GW onshore wind farm and transmission line
The transmission line would run electricity from near the wind farm to the rest of New England, via the ISO-NE grid. It would have the capacity to carry 1.2GW of power. The $2 billion onshore wind farm will be the largest east of the Mississippi. Populous Massachusetts, to the south,...
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
Finish this Sentence: You Know You’re From Maine When…
There's something a little different about Mainers. I suppose everyone feels that way about wherever they're from, but as someone who's seen a little bit of the country, we might stand out a little bit more for our practical wisdom. We often give the most pragmatic answers to everyday things that give people the impression sometimes that we're unflappable creatures.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
