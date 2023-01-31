Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter Weather
Just like last year and the year before that, the world's most famous groundhog saw his shadow Punxsutawney Phil is back with his annual weather prediction. On Thursday morning, otherwise known as Groundhog Day, all eyes turned to Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania — and just like last year, and the year before that, the legendary groundhog saw his shadow. Per tradition, that means Phil predicts there'll be an extra six weeks of winter weather. Had Phil rose from his burrow and not seen his shadow, an early spring would have been predicted...
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Mount Washington as cold as Mars with record-breaking wind chills of 110 below
This cold is out of this world. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington felt more like Mars than planet Earth on Friday as wind chills dipped below an unfathomable minus 110 degrees, a new record for the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US. Known for having some of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington saw air temperatures plummet to minus 46 degrees with wind speeds averaging over 100 miles per hour with gusts over 125 miles per hour as the artic air mass wreaked havoc Friday, according to the Mount Washington observatory. Visibility atop the mountain was less than one-sixteenth of a...
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather on the way!
After a week of wintry weather, sunshine and warmer afternoons are in store through the beginning of next week. Rain returns the middle of next week. After a bitterly cold start this morning, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. However, clouds will build in through the day making for a mostly cloudy afternoon and evening, but dry. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous wind chills tonight into Friday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerously cold tonight with lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 to -25 degrees through Friday morning.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area, including the City of Chicago, from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.Mostly sunny, breezy and cold for Friday afternoon with a high of 10 degrees in Chicago, which is 22 degrees below average. Wind chills will be just above zero in the afternoon.Cold for Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero, but a southerly wind will boost highs to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will also feature more cloud cover.Sunday will kickoff a string of days with highs above average in the 40s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and dangerously cold. Low -2°, with wind chills of -20 to -25.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 10°, with wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.SATURDAY: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. High 35°
How to prepare your home before Arctic blast arrives
BOSTON - The frigid forecasted temperatures this weekend will serve as a stress test for many homes. Pipes will be at risk of freezing or busting and heaters will be running overtime. Steve Akian owns Akain Plumbing Heating & Air and said there are a few easy things people can do before the cold snap to prepare their homes. "One thing we encourage people to do before a weekend like this is to do a walk around the house and seal any gaps if they can with basic insulations to keep cold air from blowing through the house,"...
Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere
25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
