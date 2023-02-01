Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested expected to continue falling. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Rockport 25.0 28.2 Sat 6 pm CST 27.7 26.8 26.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 31.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bovina 28.0 31.3 Sat 6 pm CST 32.6 33.6 33.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The estimated stage was 17.5 feet at 6:00 PM CST Saturday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.8 feet Tuesday, February 14. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through February 8 then begin slowly falling. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0