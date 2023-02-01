Effective: 2023-02-04 19:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany Parish, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through February 8 then begin slowly falling. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO