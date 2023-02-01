ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
102.9 WBLM

Tucker’s House Opening in Bridgton is a Lifeline for Women in Recovery

You can thank Covid for Bridgton's first sober home for women. It's because of Covid that Kirsten Wears was laid off from her job in 2020. Kirsten decided to use that as an opportunity to give back to the town she became so involved in as the manager of the Food City in Bridgton. It was when she was at Food City that she came in close contact with the problems this tiny community faced. Food insecurity, homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. She also noticed that the struggle with substance use disorder was overwhelming in this beautiful little town.
BRIDGTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Husband Straps on Watermelon to Live Like His Pregnant Wife

Shawnie is pregnant with their fourth child and her hubby wanted to help. Shawnie Rochelle Franco, in Sumner Maine, says her husband Jody is so supportive, helpful, and understanding. He volunteered a few months ago to do the contraction/muscle simulator! Just to try and experience what Shawnie was going through. But since this is their last baby and final pregnancy, Jody said he wanted to know what it's like for Shawnie every night and day. So, he strapped a watermelon to his belly!
SUMNER, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy