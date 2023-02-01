Read full article on original website
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
Here’s When Veterans and Their Family Can Ski for Free at Lost Valley in Maine
A wonderful opportunity for veterans and gold star families will be coming up in March. Our great vets and families will be able to hit the slopes for free on one of Maine's most beloved mountains. What an incredible gesture by Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. And as the...
Portland on Tap is Tomorrow, and You Can Still Get Tickets Here
It's nearly here! Tomorrow is the big party of the season. Portland on Tap will be serving up good times and great beers Saturday, February 4, at the Cross Insurance Arena. And yes, there are still some tickets left for the second session, so don't miss out! Get them here.
Sip, Snack, and Skate at One of Southern Maine’s Most Popular Event Spaces
An exciting new series of events is happening at one of the most popular event venues in Greater Portland. This cool and exciting news hit Flannigan Farm's social media earlier this month to a resounding positive reaction. Located right on Route 202 in Buxton, The Barn at Flannigan Farm is...
Win Tickets to See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Thompson’s Point in Maine
Before we know it, concert season will be back, baby! And now, you have the chance to win tickets to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss this summer on Monday, July 3, at Thompson's Point in Portland, Maine. This will be Robert Plant's second appearance in Maine, having first visited...
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
Planning an Outdoor Wedding? This Maine Mobile Bar is Perfect for You
Food trucks are pretty commonplace in the biggest cities in Maine like Portland, but that doesn't mean they're only there. I mean, they have wheels right? So how cool would it be to have one of these trucks at your outdoor wedding this summer, but instead of serving food, they're serving adult beverages?
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Peek Inside the Lyman, Maine, Home Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Tonight
HGTV is no stranger to Maine and vice versa. Actually, you could even maybe even go as far to say that HGTV has a bit of a preference to Maine, considering that we've been showcased on the network before in one way or another. Maine on HGTV. Back in 2020,...
Is This Really Going to Stop People From Hitting the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine?
It's not news that one pole at the Auburn, Maine, Walmart is a problem. Well, I guess it is news, as the pole has been on the news. Also, is the pole really the problem or is it the drivers that shop there?. If you have no idea what I...
Here’s 88+ Reasons to Come to Portland on Tap on Saturday, February 4
The seventh annual Portland on Tap makes its triumphant return this Saturday, February 4, 2023. It's the best party of the winter, and it all takes place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. Go ahead and get your tickets here. But if you haven't gotten tickets yet, well,...
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
HGTV Says This Maine Town Is One of the Most Charming Small Towns in America
Let us talk about charm. It’s a warming feeling visiting or touring a place that seems like it has come straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls episode. A charming location makes you feel comfortable and immediately pulled into relaxation and peace. It is not at all...
This is the Ultimate Unique Valentine’s Day Gift in Portland, Maine
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I know you are all still scramming to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, your best friends, and those in your life to who you want to show love. This holiday isn’t just about being in love with a...
Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Chicago at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
The American rock band is coming to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 1. So how can you win them? We'll make it easy for you. If you're reading this on our app, all you have to do is fill out the form below with your name, number, email, and zip code.
Tucker’s House Opening in Bridgton is a Lifeline for Women in Recovery
You can thank Covid for Bridgton's first sober home for women. It's because of Covid that Kirsten Wears was laid off from her job in 2020. Kirsten decided to use that as an opportunity to give back to the town she became so involved in as the manager of the Food City in Bridgton. It was when she was at Food City that she came in close contact with the problems this tiny community faced. Food insecurity, homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. She also noticed that the struggle with substance use disorder was overwhelming in this beautiful little town.
Maine Husband Straps on Watermelon to Live Like His Pregnant Wife
Shawnie is pregnant with their fourth child and her hubby wanted to help. Shawnie Rochelle Franco, in Sumner Maine, says her husband Jody is so supportive, helpful, and understanding. He volunteered a few months ago to do the contraction/muscle simulator! Just to try and experience what Shawnie was going through. But since this is their last baby and final pregnancy, Jody said he wanted to know what it's like for Shawnie every night and day. So, he strapped a watermelon to his belly!
