You can thank Covid for Bridgton's first sober home for women. It's because of Covid that Kirsten Wears was laid off from her job in 2020. Kirsten decided to use that as an opportunity to give back to the town she became so involved in as the manager of the Food City in Bridgton. It was when she was at Food City that she came in close contact with the problems this tiny community faced. Food insecurity, homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. She also noticed that the struggle with substance use disorder was overwhelming in this beautiful little town.

