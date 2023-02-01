ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire

One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7.... The post Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary

The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job

Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season.  Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him.   In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
DENVER, CO
