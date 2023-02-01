Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
darientimes.com
Audit: All but $100,000 in West Haven pandemic spending eligible
WEST HAVEN — Last April, state officials released the results of a forensic audit report that concluded $892,887 of West Haven's $1,136,085 spending of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund grant was ineligible under U.S. Treasury guidelines. At its next meeting, the City Council took a vote of no confidence...
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 1:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Monday received a report of a bike stolen from the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue. The Parking Commission on Wednesday unanimously elected Jennifer Donovan as chair. ***. The youth groups of First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan are holding a...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats
There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:. Call 211 in Connecticut. Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County. Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County.
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
‘The Walking School Bus’ hopes to fight chronic absenteeism in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Hartford is taking an unusual approach to fighting chronic absenteeism. The S.A.N.D. Elementary School is literally hitting the streets to pick up students with something they call “The Walking School Bus”. “Around this time last year, our percentage was in the 60s, 60-70% of our average daily attendance […]
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Frances E. Weed House
Number 55 St. John’s Place, an elegant, Victorian home built in 1848 by Francis E. Weed had six owners before it became the property of Samuel Henry Watts, and his wife Bell McKerlie in 1946. Mr. and Mrs. Watts were fixtures in the town and their home reflected their...
Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut. As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
darientimes.com
Community honors Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide who was 'heart' of local hair salon
BETHEL — Flowers have started piling up on a table outside the salon where Traci-Marie Jones, a local hair stylist killed in a murder-suicide earlier this week, worked for nearly three years. Community members and loved ones are reeling from the death of the 52-year-old mother of three, who...
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
westchestermagazine.com
A White Plains Hospital Program Exceeds National Quality
White Plains Hospital. Photo Courtesy of White Plains Hospital. The Hospital’s Cardiac Surgery Program, led by renowned New York City surgeon Robert E. Michler, MD, is hitting all of the performance metrics. White Plains Hospital is on a mission to bring advanced care to residents of Westchester and the...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
NECN
Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims
A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
