Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine
I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
An Open Letter to ALDI Grocery Stores – Why is There No Love for Maine?
Why do you hate us? Do you hate us? Because you've shown love -- multiple times -- to the rest of New England, but here you are treating us like the stereotypical redheaded stepchild that you want to hide, forget about, and have no connection with. Every state in New...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
Here’s When Veterans and Their Family Can Ski for Free at Lost Valley in Maine
A wonderful opportunity for veterans and gold star families will be coming up in March. Our great vets and families will be able to hit the slopes for free on one of Maine's most beloved mountains. What an incredible gesture by Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn. And as the...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times. During...
Win Tickets to See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Thompson’s Point in Maine
Before we know it, concert season will be back, baby! And now, you have the chance to win tickets to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss this summer on Monday, July 3, at Thompson's Point in Portland, Maine. This will be Robert Plant's second appearance in Maine, having first visited...
Who Else Misses These Retail Chains That No Longer Exist in Maine?
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect about the "good ole days." Who doesn't like to reminisce about the fun and excitement of, well, being younger? There's nothing like sitting around with your lifelong friends discussing and debating about the past. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons....
This is the Ultimate Unique Valentine’s Day Gift in Portland, Maine
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I know you are all still scramming to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, your best friends, and those in your life to who you want to show love. This holiday isn’t just about being in love with a...
Portland on Tap is Tomorrow, and You Can Still Get Tickets Here
It's nearly here! Tomorrow is the big party of the season. Portland on Tap will be serving up good times and great beers Saturday, February 4, at the Cross Insurance Arena. And yes, there are still some tickets left for the second session, so don't miss out! Get them here.
Sip, Snack, and Skate at One of Southern Maine’s Most Popular Event Spaces
An exciting new series of events is happening at one of the most popular event venues in Greater Portland. This cool and exciting news hit Flannigan Farm's social media earlier this month to a resounding positive reaction. Located right on Route 202 in Buxton, The Barn at Flannigan Farm is...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Peek Inside the Lyman, Maine, Home Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Tonight
HGTV is no stranger to Maine and vice versa. Actually, you could even maybe even go as far to say that HGTV has a bit of a preference to Maine, considering that we've been showcased on the network before in one way or another. Maine on HGTV. Back in 2020,...
People Are Dying to Get Their Hands on a ‘Gently Used’ Casket for Sale in Maine
There are certain states in the country where people are a little more inventive in what they're willing to list 'for sale' online. They're more inventive because the audience is more willing to see the beauty in something others may consider trash. If you need concrete proof, look no further than a recent ad listed in the Maine Classifieds (Buy, Sell, Trade, Free) group on Facebook, where a "gently used" casket led to the comments section coming alive.
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
Here’s 88+ Reasons to Come to Portland on Tap on Saturday, February 4
The seventh annual Portland on Tap makes its triumphant return this Saturday, February 4, 2023. It's the best party of the winter, and it all takes place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. Go ahead and get your tickets here. But if you haven't gotten tickets yet, well,...
Study Suggests New England is by Far the Best Region to Have a Baby
It was one heck of a solid showing for Maine and the rest of New England in a recent child study. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, published its annual state rankings of the best and worst states to have a baby. Maine was listed as the 11th best state to have a child in. That's a very respectable placement for the Pine Tree State.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
Bowl for a Cause at Archie’s in Kezar Falls to Help Maine’s Homeless Vets
Spend an evening candlepin bowling in historic Archie's Strike and Spare to help Maine's homeless vets. Three organizations are coming together to help Maine's homeless veterans. Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance will receive 100% of the money raised and Archie's is helping! Not only are they hosting this awesome fundraiser on...
