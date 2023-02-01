ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine

I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
People Are Dying to Get Their Hands on a ‘Gently Used’ Casket for Sale in Maine

There are certain states in the country where people are a little more inventive in what they're willing to list 'for sale' online. They're more inventive because the audience is more willing to see the beauty in something others may consider trash. If you need concrete proof, look no further than a recent ad listed in the Maine Classifieds (Buy, Sell, Trade, Free) group on Facebook, where a "gently used" casket led to the comments section coming alive.
Study Suggests New England is by Far the Best Region to Have a Baby

It was one heck of a solid showing for Maine and the rest of New England in a recent child study. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, published its annual state rankings of the best and worst states to have a baby. Maine was listed as the 11th best state to have a child in. That's a very respectable placement for the Pine Tree State.
