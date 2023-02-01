ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police search for woman who allegedly abducted toddler in Riverside

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday. The suspect is identified as Samantha Hernandez, 25, by the Riverside Police Department. Her child is Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, police said. Hernandez is also the boy’s mother. Police say the woman, who does not have custody of the […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot outside Baldwin Park fast food restaurant

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot outside a Baldwin Park fast-food restaurant, according to authorities. Baldwin Park police and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a call received at about 1:35 a.m. to a shots fired call. Upon arriving at Ramona Blvd. and LaRica...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
foxla.com

Man drops off animal remains and human jaw bone at San Bernardino police station

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino Police are looking to identity a man who they say dropped off deceased animal remains and a human jawbone to the police station. On Feb. 2, the man walked into the station and approached the public counter. He then placed deceased animal remains and a lower jaw which resembled a human on the countertop, the department said in a statement.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knewsradio.com

Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores

Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
WILDOMAR, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer

Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy