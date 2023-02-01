Read full article on original website
Police search for woman who allegedly abducted toddler in Riverside
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday. The suspect is identified as Samantha Hernandez, 25, by the Riverside Police Department. Her child is Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, police said. Hernandez is also the boy’s mother. Police say the woman, who does not have custody of the […]
Woman doused with lighter fluid and lit on fire; police searching for suspect
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Police in Riverside County are searching for the suspect who lit a woman on fire. Beaumont Police responded to a home in the 36000 block of Olea Ct. for a welfare check the morning of Feb. 3. The reporting party told police she was contacted by...
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
Man found shot outside Baldwin Park fast food restaurant
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot outside a Baldwin Park fast-food restaurant, according to authorities. Baldwin Park police and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a call received at about 1:35 a.m. to a shots fired call. Upon arriving at Ramona Blvd. and LaRica...
Man drops off animal remains and human jaw bone at San Bernardino police station
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino Police are looking to identity a man who they say dropped off deceased animal remains and a human jawbone to the police station. On Feb. 2, the man walked into the station and approached the public counter. He then placed deceased animal remains and a lower jaw which resembled a human on the countertop, the department said in a statement.
Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores
Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself near San Bernardino County schools
A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school. The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27. A school resource officer […]
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Deputies find burglary suspect inside Seoul Garden Korean BBQ in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after police responded to a commercial burglary at Seoul Garden Korean BBQ and found him inside. It happened on Monday, January 30, 2023, at about just after 1:00 am, in the 15400 block of Anacapa Road. Deputies from the...
The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer
Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
21-year-old armed with a ghost gun arrested inside a business in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville arrested a 21-year-old after he was found armed with a ghost gun inside a business. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 10:41 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Seventh Street for subjects fighting in the area. While checking...
Felon suspected of hitting basketball players, pointing gun at students
A convicted felon suspected of punching several female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening other students with a gun was behind bars.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of O.C. doctor riding bike on PCH
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long Beach, allegedly […]
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
