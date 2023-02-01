Charleston’s Kardea Brown’s Slow-Cooked Brisket with Carolina BBQ Sauce – The Food Network (New Video)

Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
charlestonmag.com
Bread Winners: Here’s where to find the best crusty baguettes, hearty loaves, and tangy sourdough in town
Tiller Baking Co. baguettes (left) and assorted breads from Baguette Magic (right). After pausing baking operations during the pandemic, sisters Paula and Samantha Kramer were finally able to resume their bread program, finding a space in West Ashley big enough to produce loaves for their Folly Road location and their newest spot on Spring Street. In addition to baguettes, there’s a weekly schedule of sourdough and multigrain loaves, along with specialty breads like braided challah, focaccia, and olive, and the sisters hope to launch a quarterly bread subscription later this year. In the meantime, they’ll be focusing on their cafes, where they serve coffee, pastries (“pop-tarts,” “cruffins,” and coffee cakes, to name a few), and sandwiches like the Recovery Baguette, a beloved creation piled high with scrambled eggs, bacon, prosciutto, cheddar, tomato jam, and arugula. 792 Folly Rd. & 73 Spring St., baguettemagicchs.com.
charlestonmag.com
Why food journalist and cookbook author Matt Lee is trading his computer for a tractor and growing heritage grains on John’s Island
Education: Bachelor’s in art history from Harvard University. Family: Wife, Gia, and sons, Arthur, Lorenzo, and George. Favorite way to eat grains: Whole, cooked, like farro or brown rice, and added to a roasted root vegetable mix. What are you looking forward to at SEWE? The tastings in the...
charlestonmag.com
Soups & Stews to Warm Your Soul: Local chefs share six recipes for satisfying bowlfuls, from elegant bisques to a spicy vegetarian pozole
(Left) Jill Mathias with friends from The Goatery; (Right) Cauliflower & Goat Cheese Soup. Chez Nous chef Jill Mathias delivers an elegant, ultra-creamy bowlful >>GET THE RECIPE HERE. (Left) “Pumpkin seed oil reinforces the color and flavor of the butternut squash.” —Ben Berryhill; (Right) Ben Berryhill. Butternut...
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
Man seeking warm place to stay as temps drop below freezing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep. Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life. “I just don’t […]
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
live5news.com
The Citadel hosts third annual Black History Month parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third annual Black History Month parade at the Citadel is in the books. “For the school to recognize the African American contribution, the graduates, it’s huge,” Tony DeWitt, president of The Citadel African American Alumni Association, said. “And it shows us that we support the school. We support the brand.”
charlestonmag.com
A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off
There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host “Black Business Extravaganza” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Library, located at 1003 Highway 52. Vendors are encouraged to call Florence Lewis-Coker at 843-719-4223 or register at this link if they are interested in participating in the event. Attendees will be able to […] The post BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Food trucks busy, downtown businesses quiet in Walterboro during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Walterboro has never seen anything quite like the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and all of the national attention that has come with it. Now a week and a half into the trial, an official with the city said they are not seeing as much tourism as they hoped for downtown.
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction Company Receives CAGC’s 2023 Pinnacle Award
CHARLESTON, SC - Choate Construction Company is honored to announce it has been. selected as one of this year’s Pinnacle Award winners for the Credit One Stadium Renovations project by the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC). Choate Construction’s notable work and partnerships earned this recognition in the Best Building Project, Large ($5 million and above) category of the Awards program. Trade partners SteelFab, Inc, Glasscorp, and Pleasant Places Inc joined Choate in accepting the award.
charlestonmag.com
Flashback: The Savory Legacy of Harold’s Cabin
Part Jewish deli and part grocery, Harold’s Cabin (pictured here in 1954) long served as a Lowcountry culinary staple. Harold Jacobs inherited his parents’ mercantile store on the corner of President and Congress in the ’40s. In 1954, he and his wife, Lillian, moved the business to Wentworth Street, transforming it into a restaurant catering to Charleston’s centuries-old Jewish community and a downtown Gentile crowd looking to purchase specialty items, such as smoked oysters and imported cheese. Patrons could shop at the deli and gourmet food store, then head upstairs for a traditional Kosher dinner. The business closed in 1964 after partnering with Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, which sold a few Harold’s specialties, including the decadent Savouré spread, made of cream cheese blended with spring onions and poppy seeds. In 2016, RiverDogs F&B director John Schumacher opened a new Harold’s Cabin restaurant in the original location. The menu offers a nod to the Jacobs with the Harold & Lillian, a smoked salmon and latke dish with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local Jewish foundations.
charlestondaily.net
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to host Candlelight Vigil for all the pets we have lost – Saturday, February 11, 2023
Next Saturday, February 11th, Remember and Celebrate Your Beloved Pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Candlelight Vigil. Hallie Hill knows how much a pet can change your life. From their happy dance at the door when you come home to cuddles on the couch, they have shown you a love that will last a lifetime. The Sanctuary invites you next Saturday, February 11th at 6:30pm to gather at their Angel’s Crossing memorial site to pay tribute to those animals you carry in your heart every day.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy
A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
