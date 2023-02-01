SEATTLE — A $30,000 bond was issued for the suspect who police said barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The lawyer for the suspect argued Friday that he should be released due to mental health issues. The prosecuting attorney argued the suspect already had two first-degree criminal trespass charges this year and 17 failures to appear since 2018 and that he should be kept in jail.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO