thejoltnews.com
Olympia presents 3 alternative development scenarios for Capital Mall plan; asks public for inputs
Olympia's Community Plan and Development (CP&D) on Thursday, February 2, hosted an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan, where it asked attendees to share their ideas and inputs for the project. During the public meeting held at the Capital Mall meeting room near the movie theater across...
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
thejoltnews.com
Sergio's, a homeless daytime resource center in Olympia on Martin Way up and soon to be running
Interfaith Works has updated the Olympia City Council on the ongoing project called Sergio Jaramillo, a daytime resource center to provide people hygiene services, on-site medical, mental health, and emergency services in hazardous weather, during a meeting on Tuesday, January 31. According to the Interfaith Works Shelter website, they received...
thejoltnews.com
Nisqually Markets to open Friday Feb 3, at Camas Plaza with a 99-cent/gallon promotion and live coverage
On Friday, February 3, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Nisqually Markets, managed by Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC), will be holding a grand opening celebration at Camas Plaza with a limited-time offer of 99 cents per gallon for gas. Camas Plaza is located at 4031 Camas Plaza SE, at the...
‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative
Are you throwing items away that could have a second life?. King County is starting a new initiative to get people to stop and think before automatically throwing something in the trash. The goal of the Re+ program is to make it easier for people to recycle or repurpose an...
ghscanner.com
State Route 12 Guardrail Replacement Will See Lane Closures This Next Week
Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9 ELMA – Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail.
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
gigharbornow.org
Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest
Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
My Clallam County
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
KUOW
Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound
Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Tri-City Herald
Candlelit dinner and ‘beautiful views’? This WA restaurant ranks among most romantic
One of the most romantic restaurants in Washington sits in an alley with a pink-colored door. Inside the restaurant at dinner time, the tables are covered in cloth and illuminated by candlelight. The view of the Elliott Bay twinkles through the windows on one end — and depending on the...
thurstontalk.com
Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront
KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
