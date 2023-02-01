ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer

Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
EDMONDS, WA
ghscanner.com

State Route 12 Guardrail Replacement Will See Lane Closures This Next Week

Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9 ELMA – Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail.
ELMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest

Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
gotodestinations.com

Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound

Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront

KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

