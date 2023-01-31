Dr. Phil to End After 21 Seasons

This is going to be a changing day in Dr. Phil ‘s life: The syndicated therapy talk show is ending its daytime run this year after 21 seasons , according to our sister site Variety .

The decision to end the show reportedly came directly from star Dr. Phil McGraw, with the final new episodes set to air this spring at the close of the 2022-23 broadcast season. The show’s distributor CBS Media Ventures, though, hopes to keep Dr. Phil on the air in daytime via repeats through at least the 2023-24 season, per Variety .

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

Dr. Phil featured McGraw offering tough but fair therapeutic guidance to families and people in crisis, from drug addicts to warring spouses to scam victims. McGraw made his TV debut in 1998 as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show after serving as a legal consultant to Winfrey during her much-publicized Texas beef defamation trial. His appearances there became so popular, he got his own self-titled talk show in 2002 with Winfrey on board as a producer.

Since its 2002 debut, Dr. Phil has been a staple in the daytime lineup, regularly ranking at or near the top of the daytime ratings. (It currently ranks second behind Live With Kelly and Ryan .) In addition to Dr. Phil , McGraw also served as a co-creator and executive producer on Bull , which was based on McGraw’s legal consulting firm and ran for six seasons on CBS.